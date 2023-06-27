Insta360 Drops New Thumb-Sized GO 3 Action Camera That Records in 2.7K

Now you can record all your adventures with a tiny little action camera that captures video for more than an hour before needing a recharge.

A new—and very small—Insta360 action camera has been released, offering high-resolution video in a lightweight and compact frame.

The new GO 3 camera from Insta360 offers many of the features one would expect from a portable action camera, such as a durable and waterproof design and video stabilization. It's also roughly the size of the average person's thumb and weighs 35 grams (approx. 1.2 ounces).

Insta360 GO 3 action camera. Insta360

Several recording options are available out of the box, including TimeShift, Slow Motion, PureShot HDR, and Timelapse. Additional features include image stabilization and what Insta360 calls "FlowState" to keep video motion even and smooth when in rough or bumpy conditions.

The GO 3 also adds a wireless remote control option up to 5 meters in an open environment and a new voice control 2.0 function that lets you start and stop recording completely hands-free.

A 2.2-inch touchscreen can be used to manage and preview captured video, voice commands can be used if the GO 3 isn't reachable, and the housing is waterproof up to 16 feet. At the same time, the upgraded battery promises about 45 minutes of recording time that can be increased to 170 minutes when connected to the Action Pod.

Insta360's new thumb-sized GO 3 camera is available for purchase now with a base price of $379.99. Additional options such as vehicle mounts, an invisible selfie stick, dive cases, lens caps, and microSD cards can be added separately but will increase the overall cost.

Update 6/29/2023: Made corrections throughout the article to properly reflect the correct camera model name and features.