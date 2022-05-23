What to Know Use Blank Page from the Insert menu to insert a blank page.

This article explains how to insert a page in Word for Office 365, Word 2019, Word 2016, Word 2013, and Word for Mac. The steps in this article work in Word for Office 365 or Word 2019.



All Versions of Word Can Insert a Page

Here are different ways to insert a page in Word.



The same features are available in older versions of Word, but menu selections may be slightly different.

Insert a Whole Blank Page in Word

Place the cursor after the section where you'd like to insert an entire blank page into your Word document. In the Insert menu, select Blank Page from the Pages section on the ribbon. This will insert an entire blank page after the cursor. You can either leave the blank page as is or start typing new content into your new blank page.

End a Page Without Adding an Entire Blank Page

You don't have to add a series of paragraph returns to push your text to the next page. Here's how to tell Word you want to end the page early.

If you want to create a new page but not a completely blank one, then inserting a page break is a much better option. Move the cursor to where you'd like to insert a new page. In the Insert menu, select Page Break from the Pages section on the ribbon. This will insert blank space from your cursor to an entirely new page, pushing the text under your cursor down onto the newly created page. An even faster way to insert a new page break is placing the cursor where you'd like to create it and press Ctrl + Enter on the keyboard.

Use Layout to Add a Page Break

Another method to insert a page break is by using the Layout menu.

Insert the cursor where you'd like to insert a new page and select the Layout menu, and select Breaks in the Page Setup section on the ribbon. Choose Page in the Page Breaks section for a simple page break. Or you can choose the type of section break you'd like in the Section Breaks section. Options here include Next Page, Continuous, Even Page, or Odd Page. What's the difference between inserting a page break or a section break? Both insert a new page for the text in the document. However a section break also lets you apply a different format to the new page if you'd like to. This includes different margins, headers and footers, and even page numbers.