How to Insert a Page Break in Word

What to Know At location to insert the break: Insert menu > Break > Page Break .

menu > > . At location to insert the break: Shift + Command + Return .

+ + . At location to insert the break: Layout in ribbon > Breaks > Page.

Adding a page break in Microsoft Word gives you an easy way to control the layout and flow of your documents. This article explains three ways to add a page break in recent versions of Microsoft Word.

How to Add a Page Break in Word

Page breaks are just what they sound like—they break your text, add a new page to your document, and move your cursor to the start of the new page. They're great for adding sections, indicating new chapters, or generally giving some room for your text to breathe. There are many ways to add page breaks in Microsoft Word.

For all of the sections below, begin by placing your cursor where you want to add the page break. For example, if you want to add a page break after a paragraph, place the cursor at the end of the paragraph you want the break added.

Add a Page Break in Word Using the Insert Menu

The Insert menu is the most logical place to look when adding anything other than text to a document.

With the cursor in the correct location, click Insert. Click Break. Click Page Break. A new page is added to your document and the cursor is moved to the start of the page for you to add text.

Add a Page Break in Word Using the Keyboard

Who needs menus when you are a master at the keyboard?

With the cursor in the correct location, hold down the Shift and Command keys. Keep holding those keys and then press the Return key to add a page break. A new page is added to your document and the cursor is moved to the start of the page for you to add text.

Page breaks aren't the only kind of layout breaks you can use in Word. You can also add column breaks or add and remove line breaks.

Add a Page Break in Word Using the Layout Menu

They Layout ribbon could be faster than the menu system if you are an expert ribbon user.

With the cursor in the correct location, click Layout in the ribbon at the top of the window. Click Breaks. Click Page. A new page is added to your document and the cursor is moved to the start of the page for you to add text.