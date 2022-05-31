Software & Apps > MS Office How to Insert a Page Break in Word Easily start move your cursor to a new page By Sam Costello Sam Costello Facebook Twitter Writer Ithaca College Sam Costello has been writing about tech since 2000. His writing has appeared in publications such as CNN.com, PC World, InfoWord, and many others. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on May 31, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email MS Office Word Excel Powerpoint Outlook What to Know At location to insert the break: Insert menu > Break > Page Break.At location to insert the break: Shift + Command + Return.At location to insert the break: Layout in ribbon > Breaks > Page. Adding a page break in Microsoft Word gives you an easy way to control the layout and flow of your documents. This article explains three ways to add a page break in recent versions of Microsoft Word. How to Add a Page Break in Word Page breaks are just what they sound like—they break your text, add a new page to your document, and move your cursor to the start of the new page. They're great for adding sections, indicating new chapters, or generally giving some room for your text to breathe. There are many ways to add page breaks in Microsoft Word. For all of the sections below, begin by placing your cursor where you want to add the page break. For example, if you want to add a page break after a paragraph, place the cursor at the end of the paragraph you want the break added. Add a Page Break in Word Using the Insert Menu The Insert menu is the most logical place to look when adding anything other than text to a document. With the cursor in the correct location, click Insert. Click Break. Click Page Break. A new page is added to your document and the cursor is moved to the start of the page for you to add text. Add a Page Break in Word Using the Keyboard Who needs menus when you are a master at the keyboard? With the cursor in the correct location, hold down the Shift and Command keys. Keep holding those keys and then press the Return key to add a page break. A new page is added to your document and the cursor is moved to the start of the page for you to add text. Page breaks aren't the only kind of layout breaks you can use in Word. You can also add column breaks or add and remove line breaks. Add a Page Break in Word Using the Layout Menu They Layout ribbon could be faster than the menu system if you are an expert ribbon user. With the cursor in the correct location, click Layout in the ribbon at the top of the window. Click Breaks. Click Page. A new page is added to your document and the cursor is moved to the start of the page for you to add text. FAQ How do I remove a page break in Word? First, click Show/Hide in the Paragraph section of the ribbon to reveal all of your formatting. From there, you can double-click a page break to highlight it, and then press Delete. How do I undo a page break in Word? If you've just added the page break, you can remove it immediately by pressing Ctrl + Z on a PC or Command + Z on a Mac. Alternatively, go to Edit > Undo or select the Undo icon in the toolbar. It looks like an arrow pointing to the left. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit