In iPhone 14 News: Share Your Sunny Vibes With a Brilliant New Yellow

Roughly half a year after its initial launch, Apple is introducing an all-new color scheme for the iPhone 14.

Whether you've intentionally put off buying an iPhone 14 or have run into logistical problems, now you have one more option to consider: Which of the six color choices do you want? Today, Apple announced a brand new color joining the iPhone 14 ranks alongside Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, and PRODUCT (RED): Yellow.

Apple

Much like the other colors available, getting a yellow iPhone 14 comes down to a cosmetic decision. It's the same core iPhone 14 as before, now in a yellow shell, so if you're making a color swap, you can expect the same features and performance.

If it's your first iPhone 14 or 14 Plus, you'll have your choice between the former's 6.1-inch and the latter's 6.7-inch water and dust-resistant frame, plus their respective OLED Super Retina XDR displays.

The dual Main and Ultra Wide camera system is also the same in the yellow version, promising clearer and sharper photos at various distances. Both models also include satellite-based Emergency SOS messaging and Crash Detection in the event of emergencies.

Apple

Yellow iPhone 14 Release Information

Preorders for the yellow iPhone begin Friday, March 10, with open sales starting on Tuesday, March 14, for more than 60 countries—including Canada, China, India, the U.K., and the U.S.

The new color choice will be available for 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models of the iPhone 14 (starting at $799) and iPhone 14 Plus (starting at $899).