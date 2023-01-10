News > Social Media Improved Ad Controls for Teens Coming Soon to Facebook and Instagram Along with some tracking restrictions for advertisers By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 10, 2023 10:55AM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Social Media Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Meta is updating its approach to its advertising toward teens by removing some tracking details and providing a bit more manual control. The way Meta handles advertising to teenagers across both Facebook and Instagram will soon change. Teens on either (or both) platforms will have more direct control over what they want to see, while advertisers will 'only' be able to use their age and location for targeted ads. Anna Frank / Getty Images Ad Topic Controls will give teens more of a say in the kinds of products either of Meta's social platforms will show them. They'll be able to go into their respective ad preferences to search for specific topics, then select an option to reduce (but not eliminate) ads of a given type. Targeted advertising will also be dropping gender as a criterion for teens, instead focusing solely on age and location. This particular change doesn't require any direct involvement, as the option is simply being taken away from advertisers. Meta Similarly, Meta says that the posts and pages teens follow on Instagram or Facebook, respectively, will no longer have an impact on the ads they're shown. Gender details in ads for teenagers will cease being tracked sometime in February, while Meta's expanded manual ad control options will roll out in March. Though its Teen Privacy Center is always available to help explain or manage online advertising privacy. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit