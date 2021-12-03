ProMotion Display iMac: News, Price, Release Date, Specs, and Rumors

After having released the 24-inch 4.5K Retina display iMac in early 2021, Apple is expected to reveal a similarly designed 27-inch Mini-LED iMac with ProMotion display in early 2022.



ProMotion is Apple's marketing term for a high refresh rate monitor. As of publication that means up to 120Hz.

When Will the ProMotion Display iMac Be Released?

Our source for this iMac news is Ross Young, Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) CEO. We trust this source because Young has a good track record with Apple rumors. Young believes Apple will release this iMac in Q1 2022.



Lifewire’s Release Date Estimate Ross Young is our best source right now, so we'll go with his prediction of an early 2022 release. Look for an Apple event in January through March 2022 to introduce the 27-inch ProMotion display iMac.

ProMotion Display iMac Price Rumors

This iMac will be an update to the 27-inch Retina 5K display iMac which had a base price of $1,799. The other two models have more storage, and the priciest of the bunch, at launch, was $2,299.

One rumor, according to Apple analyst @dylandkt, is the starting price for the ProMotion display iMac will be at or just over $2,000. But it would also make sense, given the Mini-LED component, for the starting price to be much higher, such as $3,000 as estimated by ZONEofTECH's Daniel.

Pre-Order Information

You'll be able to pre-order the 2022 ProMotion display iMac on Apple's website. Pre-ordering will start sometime after the event unveiling the computer.



ProMotion Display iMac Features

The major news here is the iMac will have ProMotion tech. First introduced in the iPad Pro in 2017, and then in later products like the 2021 iPad Pro and 2021 MacBook Pro, here's how Apple describes it:

...a new technology that delivers refresh rates of up to 120Hz for fluid scrolling, greater responsiveness and smoother motion content.

And this is what we hear from Young, that the 2022 iMac will have a variable refresh rate of 24Hz–120Hz and mini-LED backlighting. If you're not familiar, a dynamic refresh rate means that the display refresh rate can seamlessly change on the fly, allowing for better power management and smoother display motion.



ProMotion Display iMac Specs & Hardware

According to NotebookCheck.net, the iMac will come with the M1 Max Duo, an SoC that features 20 CPU and 64 GPU cores, an accomplishment apparently possible by combining two M1 Max dies onto one chip.

Renders By Ian shows off several concepts for what this iMac could look like.

iMac 27-inch render. Renders By Ian

Little else is known just yet about this iMac's specs, so below are expected specs based on the current 27-inch and 24-inch iMacs:

