The iMac is Still Super-Successful. Where Were the All-In-One PCs?

The iMac is 25 years old this week.

PC all-in-ones could never be as integrated as Apple's computers.

The ultimate all-in-one computer is the laptop.

The iMac is 25 years old this week, and still going. So why is it the only desktop all-in-one you've heard of?

Scratch that—let's go back to the first Macintosh, Apple's original all-in-one that set the pattern way back in 1984. Since then, Apple has added various modular computers, but the all-in-one is the ur-Mac, the one we think of when we picture a desktop Apple computer. So where, if it's such a great machine, were all the Windows PC knockoffs?

"The iMac has proven that all-in-one desktop computers can deliver an amazing experience when designed thoughtfully. The iMac removes clutter and creates a clean, minimalist workspace by seamlessly integrating the entire computer into a beautiful display. This is appealing aesthetically and practically for many users, especially creatives," Gianluca Ferrugia, General Manager at DesignRush, told Lifewire via email.

All-in

The answer is, there have been plenty of PC all-in-ones over the years, up to and including Microsoft's own Surface computers. But there are two main reasons they never took off. One is that nobody else does hardware/software integration like Apple. The other is that we are all using all-in-one computers. We just call them laptops.

If you opt for a PC all-in-one, you get all of the disadvantages of an all-in-one design with none of the Apple benefits. Apple's entire company is built on designing hardware and software in tandem. The latest Apple silicon chips are a great example. Those chips have entire sections dedicated to processing camera images, for example, or running machine-learning software.

Back in the days of the OG iMac, things were simpler, but integration was still key. With a Mac, you never had to install drivers to get the screen to work. You could use the volume buttons on the keyboard, and later, burn CDs and DVDs in the SuperDrive. It was all built-in, and it all just worked.



This was important because there were significant compromises with all-in-one designs. You were buying convenience, not power. To save on interior space, for example, several iMac models used laptop hard drives that were much slower than the bigger desktop versions. And the current 24-inch iMac is essentially just the guts of a MacBook with big screen.

A PC all-in-one has none of these benefits. It could be just as annoying to keep running as a modular PC but with worse performance and the higher price of specially designed hardware. Given that one big reason to buy a PC over a Mac is price, that was a sales-killer right there.

And all-in-ones—even Apple's—are hampered by their very nature. The computer part will almost certainly need replacing before the screen, the speakers, and everything else, but the only way to upgrade an iMac is to ditch it and buy a whole new one.

Desktop Laptop

The other reason there are no well-known PC all-in-ones is that we all switched to laptops. With a notebook computer, the compromises of the all-in-one are totally worth it. You can take your computer with you, use it anywhere, and hook it up to a bigger display when needed.

Desktop computers were relegated to specialized duties. Gamers who wanted ultimate performance. Movie-makers using racks of Mac Pros to churn through CGI scenes. And dentists, who wanted a cool-looking computer out there on the reception desk.

"All-in-ones are great for businesses and personal users that want something more compact. For those who have limited desk space or perhaps want a sleeker look in their office or home, all-in-ones are great," Bart Piotrowski, general manager at Computero Inc, told Lifewire via email. "We use them with our clients in doctors' offices, for example, because of the all-in-one’s smaller footprint and ease of setup/access. Because of the nature of all-in-ones, they require fewer cables and fewer physical connections, making them easy to set up and troubleshoot. They are also easier to transport."

The 24-inch M1 iMac is pretty much the perfect machine for dentists' reception desks, slim, beautiful, and available in decor-matching colors.

Today, it's pretty much game over for the all-in-one desktop, for most people. The latest M2 MacBook Air has more power than most people need. The MacBook Pros are so good that even those demanding movie FX people choose them over even the new Mac Pro. You can do the same job, on the couch, with an all-day battery.

And yet the iMac persists. The latest version, the 24-inch M1 iMac, is pretty much the perfect machine for dentists' reception desks, slim, beautiful, and available in decor-matching colors. It's pretty telling that it actually looks better from the back than from the front.

The iMac has had a rollercoaster ride over the years, from the highs of the iMac Pro to the years when Apple seemed to forget about it. Even the latest masterpiece has now gone for over 800 days without any update, double the average time. And yet Apple is still clearly committed to it. This colorful Apple Silicon iMac might be the best yet, and its all-new design is not the kind of thing you do when you're planning on killing a product line. The iMac, then, will probably be around for a long time yet—maybe for as long as any kind of Mac still exists.