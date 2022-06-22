News > Software & Apps Ikea’s Virtual Design Tool Uses AI to Create Your Dream Home Delete your ratty old furniture By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 22, 2022 01:50PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Ikea is not always known for advancing the tech space, as cheap Swedish meatballs and confusing instruction manuals don’t count. The retail giant is looking to change that perception, however, with the launch of Ikea Kreativ’s Scene Scanner, as announced in an official company blog post. This virtual design tool uses nifty AI-enhanced tech to allow consumers to try furniture items before committing to a purchase. Ikea How does it work? Download and install the Ikea iOS app and scan your room using the built-in analyzer. You can erase any item of furniture from the scan and replace it with something from the Ikea catalog. If you don't feel comfortable scanning your own home, there are 50 virtual showrooms to arrange furniture in. The scanning process does seem slightly cumbersome, requiring enough photos to make a panoramic shot and some smartphone twirling, but Ikea says the software uses these photos to make a "wide-angle, interactive replica of the space, with accurate dimensions and perspective." Ikea Ikea Kreativ’s Scene Scanner doesn’t deduce measurements to ensure an item of furniture will fit in your space, but it does give you a pretty close approximation regarding size, and it certainly allows for a better idea of the item’s overall design and whether it matches your current aesthetic. The service is exclusive to iPhones, for now, with an Android version coming later in the summer. Scene Scanner is currently only for US residents, with a worldwide launch expected next year. Ikea also plans to keep updating the app, adding support for ceiling-mounted fixtures and textiles soon. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit