How to Tell What iPhone You Have

What to Know Find iPhone model number: Settings > General > About and locate the model name and number.

> > and locate the model name and number. On iPhone 7 and earlier: Look on the back of the phone, below the iPhone logo, but you'll need something to magnify the text there.

On iPhone 8 and newer: The model number is on the upper edge of the SIM card slot. You'll likely need a magnifier since the text is tiny.

This article explains how to find your iPhone model number using the iOS software, a number printed on your phone, and how that code translates to a version number.

How Do I Tell Which Model iPhone I Have?

The easiest way to tell which model iPhone you have is to find the model number and other information in the device's settings.

These instructions only work on iPhones running iOS 12.2 and newer. If you can't upgrade to iOS 12.2, you'll need to use the instructions below to find the A-model number on your phone, then use the list (also below) to determine which iPhone version you have.

Open Settings. Tap General. Tap About. The model name and number should appear on that page. If your model number is anything other than an A-number, you can tap it to see the A-model number.

How Do I Know If My iPhone is 7 or 7 plus?

Another way to find out if your iPhone is a 7 or 7 Plus or some other model is to look at the A-model number. Every iPhone has an A-model number, and you can use that number to identify which iPhone you have. To find the A-model number, you can look in a few places.

On iPhone 7 and earlier models, you can look on the back of your phone, down at the bottom. It's very faint, and you may need a magnifier to see the writing, but there you will find the model number of your phone along with the IMEI number.

Apple

On iPhone 8 and later devices, Apple stopped putting the model number on the phone's back. Instead, you'll find the model number on the upper side of the SIM tray slot with those models. Again, you may need a magnifier to see the model number, as the text will be tiny.

Apple

Once you've found the A-model number, you can use it to figure out what iPhone you have using this list of A-models to iPhone versions.

A2342, A2410, A2412, A2411 - iPhone 12 Pro Max

A2341, A2406, A2408, A2407 - iPhone 12 Pro

A2172, A2402, A2404, A2403 - iPhone 12

A2176, A2398, A2400, A2399 - iPhone 12 mini

A2275, A2298, A2296 - iPhone SE (2nd generation)

A2160, A2217, A2215 - iPhone 11 Pro

A2161, A2220, A2218 - iPhone 11 Pro Max

A2111, A2223, A2221 - iPhone 11

A1920, A2097, A2098, A2099, A2100 - iPhone XS

A1921, A2101, A2102, A2103, A2104 - iPhone XS Max

A1984, A2105, A2106, A2107, A2108 - iPhone XR

A1865, A1901, A1902 – iPhone X

A1864, A1897, A1898 – iPhone 8 Plus

A1863, A1905, A1906 – iPhone 8

A1661, A1784, A1785 – iPhone 7 Plus

A1660, A1778, A1779 – iPhone 7

A1723, A1662, A1724 – iPhone SE (1st generation)

A1634, A1687, A1699 – iPhone 6S Plus

A1633, A1688, A1700 – iPhone 6S

A1522, A1524, A1593 – iPhone 6 Plus

A1549, A1586, A1589 – iPhone 6

A1453, A1457, A1518, A1528, A1530, A1533 – iPhone 5S

A1456, A1507, A1516, A1529, A1532 – iPhone 5C

A1428, A1429, A1442 – iPhone 5

A1325, A1303 – iPhone 4S

A1349, A1332 – iPhone 4

A1325, A1303 – iPhone 3GS

A1324, A1241 – iPhone 3G

A1203 – iPhone

How Do I Know If My iPhone Is 6 or 6S?

If you're not sure if your iPhone version is a 6 or 6S or even any other model, then the instructions above should help you locate the A-model number, which you can use to track down the version of the iPhone you have.

If you still aren't having any luck or can't see the A-model number on your device, you might find some clues if you learn how the iPhone 7 is different from the iPhone 6S. Comparing the ways an iPhone 6 is different from an iPhone 6 Plus might also help. Barring that, Apple has a great document that can help you identify the version of the iPhone that you have.