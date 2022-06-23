News > Smart & Connected Life Hyundai Focuses on the Driver With New AI Systems Sensors to monitor heart rate, brainwaves, environment and more By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 23, 2022 12:00PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Automobile technology has come a long way in a short time, and the industry shows no signs of slowing down. Case in point? Hyundai Mobis just unveiled an innovative biotech system that will populate forthcoming cabins in newly manufactured automobiles. The Smart Cabin Controller uses advanced sensors to analyze the driver’s health and take appropriate steps when necessary. Hyundai What does this mean exactly? The cabin analyzes vital signs, such as posture, heart rate, and brainwaves. Hyundai refers to this technology as an 'advanced brain' and notes that the cabin will automatically switch to an autonomous driving mode if it senses something amiss, such as a health issue, an uptick in anxiety, or a drunk driver. It will also automatically open the windows or switch to an outside circulation mode when the CO2 gets too high. Pretty nifty. The Smart Cabin Controller integrates four major sensors: a 3D camera for posture, an ECG sensor on the steering wheel for cardiac health, an ear-based sensor to measure brainwaves, and an HVAC sensor for temperature, humidity, and CO2 level. The company hopes this tech will transform automobiles into "moving health check-up centers" and indicates that this is just the beginning, with future add-ons planned to prevent car sickness and direct drivers to an emergency room in the case of a serious health issue, such as cardiac arrest. Of course, this controller is currently in a "fledgling state," so don't expect it to roll out with this year's Hyundai models. The company will have more to announce in the coming months as the Smart Cabin Controller continues development. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit