Hyundai Focuses on the Driver With New AI Systems

Automobile technology has come a long way in a short time, and the industry shows no signs of slowing down.

Case in point? Hyundai Mobis just unveiled an innovative biotech system that will populate forthcoming cabins in newly manufactured automobiles. The Smart Cabin Controller uses advanced sensors to analyze the driver’s health and take appropriate steps when necessary.

Hyundai

What does this mean exactly? The cabin analyzes vital signs, such as posture, heart rate, and brainwaves. Hyundai refers to this technology as an 'advanced brain' and notes that the cabin will automatically switch to an autonomous driving mode if it senses something amiss, such as a health issue, an uptick in anxiety, or a drunk driver.

It will also automatically open the windows or switch to an outside circulation mode when the CO2 gets too high. Pretty nifty.

The Smart Cabin Controller integrates four major sensors: a 3D camera for posture, an ECG sensor on the steering wheel for cardiac health, an ear-based sensor to measure brainwaves, and an HVAC sensor for temperature, humidity, and CO2 level.

The company hopes this tech will transform automobiles into "moving health check-up centers" and indicates that this is just the beginning, with future add-ons planned to prevent car sickness and direct drivers to an emergency room in the case of a serious health issue, such as cardiac arrest.

Of course, this controller is currently in a "fledgling state," so don't expect it to roll out with this year's Hyundai models. The company will have more to announce in the coming months as the Smart Cabin Controller continues development.