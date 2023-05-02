Hulu vs. Max: What's the Difference?

When choosing between two streaming services like Hulu and Max (formerly HBO Max), the most important factor is the type of content each offers. Hulu is the better place to go for current TV shows from broadcast networks like Fox and cable networks like A&E. At the same time, Max is the go-to source for critically acclaimed HBO originals and a huge variety of shows and movies from Warner Bros. properties like DC and TCM. If you’re still unsure which one to go with, there are many other features to consider.

Overall Findings

Hulu 2,500+ movies and TV Shows.



More TV shows than Max.



Many TV shows are available the day after they air.



Content from various sources, including NBC, ABC, Fox, FX, A&E, and others.



Live TV available as an add-on.



Stream on two devices at once, or an unlimited number with the Live TV and Unlimited Screens add-ons.



Ad-supported and ad-free options. Max 3,000+ movies and TV shows.

More movies than Hulu.

HBO originals available the same day they air.

Content from HBO, Adult Swim, Cartoon network, DC, Turner Classic Movies, and other Warner Bros. properties.

Stream on three devices at once.

Ad-supported and ad-free options.

Hulu and Max are similar streaming services that differ primarily in the sort of content that they provide. Hulu is focused more on TV shows and has content from various TV networks, including NBC, ABC, and Fox. These shows are typically made available on Hulu the day after they air. Max is built on HBO’s library and streams HBO originals the same day they air. It also has content from many Warner Bros. properties, including Cartoon Network and DC. Both services make their own content as well.

Hulu and Max have strong libraries, with thousands of movies and TV shows to stream. Max has the edge when it comes to raw numbers, but there are more TV shows on Hulu and more movies on Max. The biggest difference is that Max is built on the bedrock of highly-acclaimed HBO originals, which are available to stream the same day they air on the cable channel. Hulu also has an advantage in this area, with many of its TV shows available to air the day after they appear on television. Both services make their own original content as well.

Hulu includes an option to access additional content through paid add-ons and another option to add live television, which Max doesn’t have.

Pricing: Hulu Is Cheaper and Offers More Options

Hulu $7.99/mo ad-supported plan.

$14.99/mo ad-free plan.

$69.99/mo ad-supported plan that includes live television.

$82.99/mo ad-free plan that includes live television.

Yearly options available.

Add-ons available. Max $9.99/mo ad-supported plan.

$15.99 ad-free plan.

Yearly options available.

No add-ons.

Hulu and Max both offer ad-free and ad-supported plans. Pricing is in the same ballpark, but Hulu is a little cheaper. Now you can add significantly more expense to Hulu by adding Hulu's Live TV option. Max doesn’t have that option. Hulu also offers several add-ons that let you pay an extra monthly fee to access extra content.

Device Compatibility: Similar Device Support

Hulu Web-based player that works in all major browsers.

Android and iOS apps.

Streaming devices, including Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, and Fire TV.

Windows app, but no macOS app.

Smart TVs, game systems, etc. Max Web-based player that works in all major browsers.

Android and iOS apps.

Streaming devices, including Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, and Fire TV.

Windows and macOS apps.

Smart TVs, game systems, etc.

Hulu and Max have very similar device support, and they’re both viewable on nearly every device capable of streaming. They both have web-based players, apps for Android and iOS, support for all dedicated streaming devices like Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV, and widespread support for smart TVs, game systems, and other devices.

The most significant difference is that Max has apps for both Windows and macOS, while Hulu doesn’t have a macOS app. Mac users can still watch using the web player, though. The catch is that the web-based player doesn’t let you download videos to watch offline.



Final Verdict: Hulu Has More Options

It’s largely a matter of personal preference as to which is better. The main difference between Hulu and Max is their libraries, which are similar in size but radically different in content. Max is built on HBO’s award-winning library of original content, has its own slate of originals, and contains content from other Warner Bros. properties. Hulu also has a strong library, and streams shows from various networks the day after the shows air. Still, Hulu does have the advantage of offering several add-ons for other premium services, including a live TV option, that isn't available with Max.

