Hulu vs. Hulu Plus: What's the Difference?

The choice between Hulu and Hulu Plus isn’t as complicated as it might seem. Hulu is a streaming service that includes on-demand streaming content from various networks, while Hulu Plus provides that same content in addition to live television. There are a few other important differences you might want to consider, though, including the number of simultaneous streams each one supports.

"Hulu Plus" originally described the platform's premium option, but the company discontinued that name in 2015. In this article "Hulu Plus" refers to the "Hulu Plus Live TV" subscription tier.

Overall Findings

Hulu 2,500+ movies and TV shows.

Content from networks including NBC, ABC, Fox, FX, AMC, A&E, and many others.

TV shows typically stream the day after they air.

Option to add more on-demand content from a variety of sources.

Watch on two devices at once. Hulu Plus All the same on-demand movies and TV shows as Hulu.

Over 85 channels of live television.

Watch TV shows as they air.

Use cloud DVR to record TV shows and movies to watch any time.

Includes live sports and other events.

Option to add more on-demand and live channels.

Optional add-on to watch on unlimited devices at once.

Significantly more expensive than Hulu.

Hulu and Hulu + Live TV have much of the same content, with the primary distinction being that Hulu Plus adds live-streaming television channels. That makes Hulu Plus a direct replacement for cable television and a good option for cord-cutters. The basic Hulu service only offers on-demand content, but many TV shows are available to stream the day after they air, so it is a much cheaper alternative if you don’t mind waiting to watch until the next day.

The other main difference is Hulu allows you to stream on two devices simultaneously, with no option to increase that number. Hulu + Live TV also has that same restriction but has an upgrade option to remove the limit. If your household has a lot of people who want to watch different content simultaneously, Hulu Plus makes that possible with its Unlimited Screens add-on.

Content: Hulu Plus Has Everything Hulu Does, Plus Live TV

Hulu On-demand content from Fox, NBC, ABC, A&E, and others.

TV shows typically stream one day after they air.

Original content, including movies and TV shows.

Option to add additional on-demand content. Hulu Plus All of the same on-demand content as Hulu.

Over 85 channels of live television.

Live sports, including many NBA, NFL, NHL, and MLB games.

Unlimited cloud DVR storage for recording live television.

Option to add additional on-demand and live television content.

Hulu has a large library of television and movies, including TV shows from Fox, NBC, ABC, and cable networks like FX, A&E, AMC, and BBC America. It has a large library of movies, and it produces original content as well. Hulu + Live TV has all that content in addition to over 85 live television channels, including live sports and other events. Hulu Plus also includes an unlimited cloud DVR function that lets you record live TV shows and movies and watch them later.

Since the content overlaps significantly, Hulu is the better option if you don’t want or need live television. At the same time, Hulu Plus is the one you want if you’re a cord-cutter looking to replace your cable subscription with an online alternative.

Pricing: Hulu Plus Adds a Significant Extra Cost

Hulu $7.99 ad-supported plan.

$14.99 ad-free plan.

Add-ons available. Hulu Plus $69.99 ad-supported plan.

$82.99 ad-free plan.

Add-ons available.

Hulu and Hulu + Live TV have the same pricing structure, each with an ad-supported plan, an ad-free plan, and add-ons available at an extra price. The basic Hulu service is significantly less expensive, which is standard in the streaming industry as it competes with services like Netflix and HBO Max. In contrast, Hulu + TV competes with similarly expensive live television services like YouTube TV and traditional cable television.

Device Compatibility: Both Services Work on All the Same Devices

Hulu Web-based player.

Android and iOS apps.

All dedicated streaming devices, including Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV.

Windows app.

Smart TVs, game systems, Blu-ray players, etc. Hulu Plus Web-based player.

Android and iOS apps.

All dedicated streaming devices, including Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV.

Windows app.

Smart TVs, game systems, Blu-ray players, etc.

There is no difference in device compatibility between Hulu and Hulu Plus. Both services use the same apps on Windows, mobile devices, streaming devices, smart TVs, and game systems. The apps lock you out of live television if you don’t have a Hulu Plus subscription, but the two services have no difference in device compatibility. You can switch your subscription from basic Hulu to Hulu + Live TV and back using the same account and apps.



Final Verdict: Hulu Plus Is for Live Television

Hulu and Hulu Plus have much in common because they have different subscription plans for the same service. Hulu is significantly less expensive, so it’s the right choice if you aren’t interested in watching live television. It streams many shows the day after they air, includes a lot of original content, and has a big library of older shows and movies. Hulu Plus has all that, but it also includes over 85 live television channels. If you’re a cord cutter looking to replace your old cable service, Hulu Plus is designed to do just that.

