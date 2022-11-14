Hulu + Live TV Members Get 14 More Channels for the Holiday Season

Several new Live TV channels are bound for Hulu, with some out today, and others planned for early December.

Hulu + Live TV is bolstering its library with 14 new channels releasing from November to early December, pushing the count past 85 channels total. "We have been listening to our subscribers," said Hulu's SVP of Live TV Content Programming, Reagan Feeney, in the announcement, "and are thrilled to bring some of their most requested channels to our service just in time for the holidays."

FG Trade / Getty Images

A couple of these new offerings (The Weather Channel and the Comedy.TV network) were added earlier this month, but Hulu + Live TV subscribers are getting a few more options today. Specifically, a trio of 24-hour Hallmark choices: The Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama.

Nine more are set to release for Hulu + Live TV at the beginning of next month, starting with several music channels from Vevo—which includes Pop, Hip-Hop, Country, 80s, 90s, and Holiday themes. Along with the music channels, you can also expect to see TheGrio Television Network, JusticeCentral.TV, and The Weather Channel en Español.

FG Trade / Getty Images

The Weather Channel, Comedy.TV, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama are all available to start watching today.

The rest of Hulu's planned Live TV releases are all due out on December 1. Be aware that you'll need a Hulu + Live TV subscription plan ($68.99 per month and up) to access any of these new channels.