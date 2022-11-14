News > Streaming Hulu + Live TV Members Get 14 More Channels for the Holiday Season Five are available now, with nine more to come By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on November 14, 2022 02:21PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Streaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Several new Live TV channels are bound for Hulu, with some out today, and others planned for early December. Hulu + Live TV is bolstering its library with 14 new channels releasing from November to early December, pushing the count past 85 channels total. "We have been listening to our subscribers," said Hulu's SVP of Live TV Content Programming, Reagan Feeney, in the announcement, "and are thrilled to bring some of their most requested channels to our service just in time for the holidays." FG Trade / Getty Images A couple of these new offerings (The Weather Channel and the Comedy.TV network) were added earlier this month, but Hulu + Live TV subscribers are getting a few more options today. Specifically, a trio of 24-hour Hallmark choices: The Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama. Nine more are set to release for Hulu + Live TV at the beginning of next month, starting with several music channels from Vevo—which includes Pop, Hip-Hop, Country, 80s, 90s, and Holiday themes. Along with the music channels, you can also expect to see TheGrio Television Network, JusticeCentral.TV, and The Weather Channel en Español. FG Trade / Getty Images The Weather Channel, Comedy.TV, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama are all available to start watching today. The rest of Hulu's planned Live TV releases are all due out on December 1. Be aware that you'll need a Hulu + Live TV subscription plan ($68.99 per month and up) to access any of these new channels. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit