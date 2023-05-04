Hulu Adds 3 New Live TV Channels to the Media Platform, Including PBS

Hulu will beef up its Live TV premium offering with new channels, including PBS and its various affiliates.

Subscribers will have access to over 300 local PBS affiliates when the channel launches on the platform “in the coming months.” PBS is home to original programming like Antiques Roadshow, Masterpiece, and a slew of Ken Burns documentaries. Hulu+ Live TV is, as the name suggests, primarily for live television, but many PBS shows will be available on-demand and certain subscription packages offer DVR-type cloud storage.

Hulu

PBS Kids is also part of this deal, which is home to iconic children’s shows like Curious George, Arthur, Clifford the Big Red Dog, and, of course, Sesame Street. In the case of Sesame Street, new episodes go to HBO Max (or whatever it’s called these days) before heading to PBS Kids. Just like traditional PBS, this is a mostly live TV situation though some shows will be available on-demand.

Beyond the pair of PBS selections, Hulu+ Live TV is also adding the Magnolia Network on May 25. For the uninitiated, Magnolia Network is a prime destination for cooking content and home improvement shows, airing programs like Family Restaurant and Fixer Upper, among many others. Hulu announced that some Magnolia originals are set for on-demand viewing, inclucing Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Maine Cabin Masters, and Silos Baking Competition.

Again, PBS doesn’t show up for a few months but subscribers get access to Magnolia Network by the end of May. Hulu+ Live TV subscriptions start at $65 per month for the most basic ad-supported tier.