News > Phones HTC Announces Surprising Metaverse-Focused Smartphone The 'perfect companion' to the Vive Flow VR glasses By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 28, 2022 11:25AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming When you picture the metaverse, you likely imagine an immersive VR rig straight out of Ready Player One. Not, you know, a regular smartphone. HTC, however, is looking to change that perception by launching the metaverse-focused Desire 22 Pro smartphone, as detailed in a company splash page. The phone is a follow-up to last year’s Desire 21 Pro and does indeed boast some intriguing metaverse-adjacent features. HTC First of all, the phone allows users to visit HTC's metaverse ecosystem, Viverse, without needing a VR headset. In other words, you can check in on VR communities directly from the phone's browser, though integration details are scarce. Speaking of headsets, HTC is also known for Vive VR products, which should integrate nicely with the Desire 22 Pro. As a matter of fact, the company calls the new phone the "perfect companion" to its Vive Flow VR glasses but stops short of explaining exactly what that means, as these glasses already pair with Android phones to access games and content. As for specs related to the regular universe and not the metaverse, this is a squarely mid-grade entry. The phone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chip, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 4,520 mAh battery with reverse wireless charging, and a 6.6-inch display. The HTC Desire 22 Pro boasts a trio of cameras on the rear, with a 65-megapixel main camera leading the pack. For selfies, there’s a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone launches on August 1, and the price is nice, at just $400. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit