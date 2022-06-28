HTC Announces Surprising Metaverse-Focused Smartphone

When you picture the metaverse, you likely imagine an immersive VR rig straight out of Ready Player One. Not, you know, a regular smartphone.

HTC, however, is looking to change that perception by launching the metaverse-focused Desire 22 Pro smartphone, as detailed in a company splash page. The phone is a follow-up to last year’s Desire 21 Pro and does indeed boast some intriguing metaverse-adjacent features.

HTC

First of all, the phone allows users to visit HTC's metaverse ecosystem, Viverse, without needing a VR headset. In other words, you can check in on VR communities directly from the phone's browser, though integration details are scarce.

Speaking of headsets, HTC is also known for Vive VR products, which should integrate nicely with the Desire 22 Pro. As a matter of fact, the company calls the new phone the "perfect companion" to its Vive Flow VR glasses but stops short of explaining exactly what that means, as these glasses already pair with Android phones to access games and content.

As for specs related to the regular universe and not the metaverse, this is a squarely mid-grade entry. The phone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chip, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 4,520 mAh battery with reverse wireless charging, and a 6.6-inch display.

The HTC Desire 22 Pro boasts a trio of cameras on the rear, with a 65-megapixel main camera leading the pack. For selfies, there’s a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

The phone launches on August 1, and the price is nice, at just $400.