HP’s New Laptops Are Built to Withstand Classroom Use

HP's new Fortis series of laptops have been designed to withstand the rigors of the classroom—both inside and outside of the school.

"While hybrid work is the new standard for business, blended learning is the new standard for education," Bill Avey, General Manager and Global Head of Education, Personal Systems, HP Inc, said in the press release, "This requires technology with increased durability, enhanced connectivity, and large screens so content can be accessible and engaging from wherever learning happens,"

HP

Each of the Fortis series laptops has been reinforced just about everywhere—from the frame to the keys and even to the cable ports. Surface textures make them easier to keep a grip on, damage caused by tugged cables should be reduced, and reinforced hinges should endure multiple openings and closings. The keys on the keyboards are also anchored, so students won't be able to pop them off absent-mindedly.

The frames, screens, and keyboards are also safe to clean using household disinfectants and cleaning wipes, with no risk to the internal components.

Currently, the lineup features the Fortis 14-inch G9 and G10 Chromebooks, the HP Pro x360 Fortis 11-inch G9, G10, and the Fortis 11-inch G9 Q Chromebook. According to HP, the Fortis 14-inch G10 can learn students' usage habits to optimize power consumption, while the 14-inch G9 cannot. And Pro x360 Fortis 11-inch G10 offers HP Wolf Security for Business to better protect against malware and hacking, but the 11-inch G9 doesn't.

HP

According to HP, the Fortis 14-inch G10 Chromebook ($349), ProBook Fortis 14-inch G9 ($369), and Pro x360 Fortis 11-inch G9 ($399) are currently available for purchase.

Pricing and availability for the other models has not been announced yet, but most are expected to release in April of this year.