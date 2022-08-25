HP’s New Devices Are Here to Make Hybrid Work Better for Everyone

HP has announced several new devices designed to cater to hybrid work (or just plain work) environments, including a 4K webcam, 4K display, all-in-one desktop, and a folio laptop-tablet.

The first of HP's new devices, the Dragonfly Folio G3, is the most hybrid-friendly of the group (both conceptually and literally). It utilizes a pull-forward structure for smooth transitions between each of its three configurations, and houses an 8MP camera with 100-degree field-of-view that's more video call friendly. The new folio also uses Dynamic Voice Leveling to keep voice audio clear. Performance is no slouch either, with Intel vPro processors, upgraded LPDDR5 memory (up to 32GB), and the potential for up to 2TB of internal storage.

HP Development Company

As for the 34-inch all-in-one Desktop PC, HP says it's intended to provide a "studio-like experience" that supports dual video streaming and easy camera switching, something it believes is ideal for showing both yourself and your work during online meetings. It comes with a 16MP detachable camera that can be placed in a variety of positions, and, of course, it comes with a 34-inch display. More precisely, a 34-inch 5K display while also offering Intel vPro processors and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU.

Then there's the Z32k G3 4K USB-C Display, which HP calls "the world’s first IPS Black display with Thunderbolt 4 technology." It allegedly provides deeper darks, more vibrant colors, a wider color range, and projects it all in 4K ultra-high resolution.

HP Development Company

Finally, HP has also revealed its new 965 4K Streaming Webcam, which emphasizes both video and audio quality. It can take video in up to 4K, uses AI-framing and auto-focus, and has been built with a 18mm F2.0 large lens for clearer imaging, even in low light. It also sports a pair of microphones that feature noise reduction for clearer-sounding calls.



You can order both the Dragonfly Folio G3 and the 965 4K Streaming Webcam now starting at $2,379 and $199, respectively. The 34-inch all-in-one Desktop is slated for release in September starting at $2,119, and the Z32k G3 4K USB-C Display is planned for a November release, though pricing is not available just yet.