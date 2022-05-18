HP to Launch Victus and Omen Gaming Laptops This Summer

HP plans to release two new gaming laptops, the Victus 15.6 and the Omen 16.1, the latter being the better of the two.

The Victus sports a 15.6-inch Full HD display powered by a Ryzen 5 5600H CPU and a Radeon RX 6500M graphics card for optimal quality gameplay. The Omen ups the ante with a 16.1-inch Full HD display, Ryzen 7 6800H processor, and the Radeon RX 6650M graphics card.

The difference in performance between the two isn’t significant, but the Omen has an RGB keyboard, one terabyte of storage, and 16GB DDR5 memory. And it has fast charging that can recharge the battery to about 50 percent in around 30 minutes.

The Victus has an 8GB DDR4 memory, internal storage of up to 512 GB, and a fast-charging battery that can recharge 50 percent in around 45 minutes.

Speaking of which, the Victus appears to have a better battery. The battery can last up to almost nine hours under certain conditions, but HP neglects to mention what the Omen’s battery life is.

Both laptops also have numerous similarities. Both displays have an anti-glare coating, OMEN Gaming Hub for quick game access, and are made out of ocean-bound plastic.

The Victus and Omen have a starting price of $799.99 and $1199.99 respectively. Both laptops will be available on HP’s website and select retailers.