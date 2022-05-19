HP’s New Laptops Are Built for Creators

As part of its Spring 2022 Consumer collection, HP revealed new laptops coming to its Spectre and Envy series.

The Spectre line will have two laptops: a 13.5-inch and 16-inch model with the ability to convert into tablets. The Envy line will see four more laptops with the most noteworthy devices being the 16-inch and 17.3-inch models. They’re not convertible, but make up for it with better hardware.

HP

The Spectre laptops are very similar with slight differences. They both run on similar performing 12th Generation Intel Core i7 CPUs, Iris XE graphics cards, and 2TB SSD. The 16-inch model has a bigger display that outputs at 3K resolution and a 19-hour battery life, although the 13.3-inch has a slightly better battery with a max life of 19.5 hours.

The Envy laptops follow a similar trajectory. The lesser 16-inch device can have a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPU instead of the Iris, and a 1TB SSD. And the greater 17.3-inch Envy ups the ante with options for an Intel Core i9 CPU, GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and a 2TB SSD.

HP

Even the displays are better. Envy 16 has a 4K screen while the Envy 17.3 is slightly below that with a Ultra HD+ OLED screen. Their only real failing is the battery; the Envy 16 can last up to 13 hours on a single charge while the 17.3 peaks at 13 hours and 15 minutes.

All of HP's new laptops are currently on sale. The Envy models come in Natural Silver, while the Spectre models are in either Nightfall Black or Nocturne Blue.

