How to Use AirPlay to Stream Videos to a TV

What to Know Select the AirPlay icon in a compatible app on an iPhone, and then tap the name of your TV or another device.

icon in a compatible app on an iPhone, and then tap the name of your TV or another device. On a Mac, click the Screen Mirroring icon in the toolbar.

icon in the toolbar. Many modern HDTVs have AirPlay built in; alternatively, you can use an Apple TV or another compatible device.

This article explains how to use AirPlay with a TV. You can use a TV with the feature built in, or you can use an Apple TV or other connected hardware as a hub.

How to Stream Videos from an iPhone or iPad With AirPlay

On an iPhone or iPad, you can AirPlay a video from a compatible app using the AirPlay icon. Depending on which app you're using, this icon may be plainly visible, or you'll need to go into another menu.

For example, in YouTube, you'll select the Stream icon (a rectangle with three concentric arcs coming out of it, and then go to AirPlay & Bluetooth devices and select your TV or streaming box.

You can also AirPlay a video from the Photos app by tapping the share icon, selecting AirPlay, and then selecting your device.

Alternatively, you can use another aspect of AirPlay: screen mirroring from your iPhone or iPad. You can use this option to stream a video if an app doesn't already have AirPlay options built in.

Some apps, like Netflix, may block mirroring for copyright reasons. If you only see a black screen when you try to mirror an app, that's why.

To turn on mirroring in iOS 11 or later, open the Control Center, and then select the Mirroring icon (two rectangles). Select your device, and your iPhone or iPad's screen will appear on your TV. From there, select a video on your phone or tablet and play it.

How to Stream Videos from a Mac to a TV Using AirPlay

The instructions for a Mac are the same as an iPhone or iPad: Look for the AirPlay icon in an app (or in the Share menu), and then select your TV or streaming box/dongle.

Alternatively, mirror your Mac's screen to the TV by selecting it or the connected hardware from the Mirroring menu in the toolbar. From there, select your TV or streaming device to mirror your screen.

You can also find screen mirroring options in the macOS Control Center.

How to Connect AirPlay to Your TV

Whether your TV has AirPlay built in or you're using a device like an Apple TV streaming box, the process for streaming videos is the same. The first time you AirPlay something to your TV using the instructions above, a code will appear for you to enter on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. You may have to do this for each device to flag your TV or the connected device, but you'll only have to do it once.

Your TV or the AirPlay-capable device you're using should also have an internet connection. Everything should be the same network, either wired or Wi-Fi.

Which Devices Work with AirPlay?

If you don't have the right hardware, you won't be able to use AirPlay. Here are some manufacturers of compatible TVs; to make sure the one you're looking at will work, look for the AirPlay logo on the box or a mention on the product details.

AOC

ATVIO

Element

Hisense

Hitachi

InFocus

JVC

LG

Magnavox

Onn

Philco

Philips

RCA

Samsung

Sanyo

Sharp

Sony

TCL

VISIO

Westinghouse

If your smart TV isn't compatible, you can use a separate device. Here are some that will work:

Apple TV 2 and up, running tvOS 9 and later

Roku (3 and newer)

Roku Express/Express+

Roku Premiere/Premier+

Roku Streambar/Streambar Pro

Roku Streaming Stick/Streaming Stick+/Headphone Edition

Roku Ultra/Ultra LT

