What to Know Update your iPad: Settings > General > Software update .

> > . Your iPad will find the latest update it's able to use.

The older your iPad, the more likely it is you'll have to use an older version of iPadOS or even iOS.

This article teaches you how to update an iPad, specifically looking at how to manually update an older iPad. It also looks at any issues you may come across while updating an iPad.



How to Update an Old iPad

Whatever the age of your iPad, it's important to keep your iPad updated because updates provide you with security and bug fixes so your experience is more reliable. Fortunately, the process is quite simple but make sure to back up your iPad before following these steps. Here's how to update an old iPad.



The process is the same for any age of iPad but how much you can update it may vary.

On your iPad, tap Settings. Tap General. Tap Software Update. Wait for your iPad to finish searching for updates. The older the iPad, the longer this process may take. Tap Download and Install to complete the update process. This can take 20-30 minutes even though the time remaining stated is often much shorter.

How to Update Your iPad Using Your Computer

If you would prefer to update your iPad via your computer instead of using Wi-Fi, here's how to do so.



Windows users will need to open iTunes to update using their PC but can follow the below steps almost exactly the same. These steps relate to using a Mac with your iPad.

Connect your iPad to your Mac. In Finder, click the iPad name in the Sidebar. Click Trust. You may also need to click Trust on the iPad. Click Check for Update. Click Download and Update. Wait for the update to finish and for your iPad to restart. This can take some time, especially with older iPads.

Can My iPad Be Updated?

The older your iPad, the less likely is it you can update it to the latest version of iPadOS. In some cases, you won't even be able to use iPadOS, instead being left with iOS—the previous operating system for iPads. Here's a look at which iPads can be updated and to what operating system.