Computers, Laptops & Tablets > Apple How to Update an iPad Find the Software Update option under General in the Settings app By Jennifer Allen Jennifer Allen Twitter Writer Swansea University, Staffordshire University Jennifer Allen has been writing about technology since 2010. Her work has appeared in Mashable, TechRadar, and many more publications. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 10, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Update an Old iPad Update Your iPad Using a Computer Can My iPad Be Updated? Troubleshooting Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Update your iPad: Settings > General > Software update.Your iPad will find the latest update it's able to use.The older your iPad, the more likely it is you'll have to use an older version of iPadOS or even iOS. This article teaches you how to update an iPad, specifically looking at how to manually update an older iPad. It also looks at any issues you may come across while updating an iPad. How to Update an Old iPad Whatever the age of your iPad, it's important to keep your iPad updated because updates provide you with security and bug fixes so your experience is more reliable. Fortunately, the process is quite simple but make sure to back up your iPad before following these steps. Here's how to update an old iPad. The process is the same for any age of iPad but how much you can update it may vary. On your iPad, tap Settings. Tap General. Tap Software Update. Wait for your iPad to finish searching for updates. The older the iPad, the longer this process may take. Tap Download and Install to complete the update process. This can take 20-30 minutes even though the time remaining stated is often much shorter. How to Update Your iPad Using Your Computer If you would prefer to update your iPad via your computer instead of using Wi-Fi, here's how to do so. Windows users will need to open iTunes to update using their PC but can follow the below steps almost exactly the same. These steps relate to using a Mac with your iPad. Connect your iPad to your Mac. In Finder, click the iPad name in the Sidebar. Click Trust. You may also need to click Trust on the iPad. Click Check for Update. Click Download and Update. Wait for the update to finish and for your iPad to restart. This can take some time, especially with older iPads. Can My iPad Be Updated? The older your iPad, the less likely is it you can update it to the latest version of iPadOS. In some cases, you won't even be able to use iPadOS, instead being left with iOS—the previous operating system for iPads. Here's a look at which iPads can be updated and to what operating system. iPad - 1st generation (2010) iOS 5.1.1 iPad 2 - 2nd generation (2011), iPad - 3rd generation (early 2012) and iPad Mini 1st generation (2012) iOS 9.3.5 iPad with Retina Display - 4th generation (2012) iOS 10.3.4 iPad Mini 2 - 2nd generation (2013), iPad Mini 3 3rd generation (2014) and iPad Air 1st generation (2013) iOS 12.5.5 All newer iPads iPadOS 15 What Do I Do if My iPad Won’t Update? There's no way of updating an iPad to a version of software the hardware doesn't support. However, if that's not the reason why it won't work, here's a quick overview of how to fix an iPad that won't update. You're offline. If you aren't connected to the internet via Wi-Fi or cellular, you won't be able to update unless you connect your iPad to your computer.You don't have sufficient space. Updates take up a lot of storage space. Check you have enough room for the update before trying again.The Apple servers are overloaded. Apple servers are fairly stable but when a new update has just been released, everyone can be trying to update at the same time. Try again during an off-peak time. FAQ How do I update apps on an iPad? First, open the App Store and select your profile image in the corner to open the Account page. Scroll down and select Update next to an app that has a new version available. You can also select Update All. How do I update a browser on an iPad? You can update browsers with dedicated apps you download, like Chrome, through the App Store: Select your profile image, and then select Update next to the app. Safari updates along with iOS or iPadOS; you can't download a new version separately. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit More from Lifewire How Long Does an iPad Last? How to Fix It When an iPad Won't Turn Off How to Turn On AirDrop on iPad How to Update Meta (Oculus) Quest and Oculus Quest 2 How to Fix It When Safari Is Not Working on an iPad How to Restore an iPad to Factory Default Using iTunes Have an iPad That Won't Update? Here's How to Fix It How to Fix a Disabled iPad by Connecting to iTunes The 18 Best Tips to Get More iPad Battery Life (Updated for iPadOS 15.5) The iPadOS Versions Guide How to Transfer Data from iPad to iPad What Is the Difference Between an iPad and a Tablet? How to Update tvOS for Apple TV How to Update Your MacBook Pro How to Diagnose and Fix a Slow iPad Need More Space on Your iPad? No Problem! By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookies Settings Accept All Cookies