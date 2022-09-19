Social Media > Snapchat How to Turn On Snapchat Notifications Toggle Snapchat notifications on your phone and the app By Saikat Basu Saikat Basu Twitter Writer University of Pune (India) Saikat has been a technology writer for 12+ years. His writing has appeared at MakeUseOf, OnlineTechTips, GoSkills, and many others. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on September 19, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Allowing Notifications Enable Notifications From Phone Settings Turn on Notifications From Snapchat App Settings Turn on Story Notifications in Snapchat Enable Chat Notifications Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Phone Notifications: Settings > Notifications > Snapchat > Allow Notifications.App Settings: Snapchat > Profile > Settings > Notifications.For specific chat notifications, go to Snapchat > Chat > Chat Settings > Message Notification. This article will show you how to turn on Snapchat notifications and stay on top of shared messages, photos, videos, and stories. You should also check the same settings when you think that Snapchat is overwhelming you with too many notifications. How to Get Snapchat Notifications Snapchat has a variety of notification settings to cover every type of social interaction on the app. Snapchat's default feature manages all of them but starts with the global Snapchat notification permission in the phone's settings. Note: Specific steps may differ based on the iOS or Android phone you are using, but the basic process will be the same. The instructions and illustrations are from the Snapchat app for iOS. Allow Notifications From Phone Settings Check if you have enabled the global Snapchat notification settings from the Settings app on the iPhone. You can skip this step if you remember enabling it. Open iPhone Settings from the home screen. Select Notifications > Snapchat. Select Allow Notifications and then set up the appearance of alerts and the notification style you prefer for the app. To finetune Snapchat notifications, tap on Snapchat Notification Settings here or open Snapchat from the home screen. Your changes will save automatically. Turn on Notifications From Snapchat App Settings Snapchat has a variety of notifications, and there are toggle switches to manage them all. This control helps you receive only the alerts you want and to help minimize distractions. In the Snapchat app, tap the Profile picture on the top-left of the screen. Select Settings (gear icon). Swipe down the screen and select Notifications. Enable the toggle for each notification type you want to turn on (or off). Turn on Story Notifications in Snapchat The Snapchat Notification screen has a small section at the foot for controlling alerts from stories you follow. Go to Stories That I Follow and select Manage Story Notifications. Tap the name of each Snapchat friend from which you want Story notifications. Their names will appear under a Selected group. Select Done. Turn on Chat Notifications in Snapchat Snapchat allows you to set alerts for chats with specific Snapchatters or Snapchat Groups. This feature can help you mute a part of your network while staying updated with the rest. Open Snapchat and go to the Chat screen. Press and hold on the name of the person to which you want to set up the notification. Select Chat Settings on the sliding menu that appears on the screen. Enable the Message Notification switch if it's grey. FAQ How do I turn off Snapchat notifications for one person? To silence notifications from a Snapchat user, open their contact page and tap the three dots > Message Notifications > Silent. Why am I not getting notifications from Snapchat? If notifications are enabled on Snapchat but you're still not getting app notifications, make sure that Do Not Disturb is turned off. Battery Saver Mode is another common culprit for notification issues. How do I get Snapchat notifications on my Apple Watch? To set up Apple Watch notifications, open the Apple Watch app on your phone and go to My Watch > Notifications > Snapchat > Mirror my iPhone. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit