Computers, Laptops & Tablets > Apple How to Turn On AirDrop on iPad Use Control Center or the Settings app to receive files By Evan Killham Evan Killham Twitter Writer University of Nebraska Evan Killham has been writing about tech and pop culture since 2008. His work has appeared in publications that include Fandom, VentureBeat, and ScreenRant. lifewire's editorial guidelines Updated on May 11, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Activate AirDrop on an iPad? Can Old iPads Use AirDrop? Using AirDrop on an iPad Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Open Control Center and tap the AirDrop icon (a triangle with circles).Alternatively, go to Settings > General > AirDrop.Select Contacts Only or Everyone to turn on AirDrop. In this article, you'll learn how to turn on AirDrop and use it to send movies, pictures, links, and more to nearby devices. Instructions apply to devices running iOS 7 or later. How Do I Activate AirDrop on an iPad? AirDrop is always "on" when you want to use it to send things to nearby devices, but you may not be able to receive them. You can make your iPad visible using two methods. Turn on AirDrop Using the Control Center The first way to become visible for AirDrop uses the iPad's Control Center. Swipe down from the upper-right corner of the Home screen to open the Control Center. Select the AirDrop icon. It looks like a triangle inside four concentric circles. AirDrop settings will appear, and they describe who can send you items via AirDrop. Receiving Off: No one can send you anything through AirDrop.Contacts Only: Only people in your contacts can see your device.Everyone: Any device in range can see and send things to you using AirDrop. Turn on AirDrop Using the Settings App If your Control Center isn't working, or the AirDrop icon doesn't appear for whatever reason, you can also use the Settings app. Here's how: Open Settings. Select General from the left menu. Tap AirDrop. The three settings will appear: Receiving Off, Contacts Only, and Everyone. As long as Receiving Off isn't active, AirDrop is on. How Do I Turn on AirDrop on an Old iPad? AirDrop is compatible with any iPad running iOS 7 or later, which includes most models. In fact, every version of the iPad Air, iPad Mini, and iPad Pro support the feature. The only versions to not support AirDrop are third-generation "classic" iPads and older. If your iPad is compatible with AirDrop but you still don't see it, it's possible you need to update iOS or iPadOS (the iPad runs both). To check for an update, go to Settings > General > Software Update. If a newer version of the operating system is available, you'll receive instructions to download and install it. Extremely old iPads that can't use AirDrop or iOS 7 (i.e., ones released in March 2012 or before) have no official workaround for the feature, but you can still share items using Messages, Mail, or other apps. How Do I Use AirDrop on an iPad? The AirDrop settings you can change only affect who can AirDrop items to you; you can send things out no matter what your visibility is. To use AirDrop, look for the Share button in apps like Photos and Safari. It looks like a square with an arrow sticking out of it. When you see something you want to share, nearby devices with AirDrop turned on will appear on the left side of the menu. If more are available, you'll see a number on the AirDrop icon. Tap the name of the device, and your iPad will send the item. You can send links, pictures, videos, and more, although not all apps are compatible with AirDrop. Some third-party apps use a different icon for their Share button, but the process for using AirDrop is the same. FAQ How do I AirDrop from a Mac to an iPad? First, make sure that you make your iPad available for AirDrop, either from the Control Center or Settings app. Then, select AirDrop from the Share menu in a compatible app like Safari or Photos. For files in your Finder, right-click and go to Share > AirDrop. In either method, select your iPad in the window that appears, and the item will transfer. Where do AirDrop files go on an iPad? When you AirDrop to an iPad, the files will open directly in an app. For example, if you send an image, even from the Mac Finder, it will open in Photos. AirDropped links open immediately in Safari. If you AirDrop a file from an app that isn't on your iPad, you'll receive a prompt asking you which one to open it with. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit