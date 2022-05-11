How to Turn On AirDrop on iPad

What to Know Open Control Center and tap the AirDrop icon (a triangle with circles).

and tap the icon (a triangle with circles). Alternatively, go to Settings > General > AirDrop .

> > . Select Contacts Only or Everyone to turn on AirDrop.

In this article, you'll learn how to turn on AirDrop and use it to send movies, pictures, links, and more to nearby devices. Instructions apply to devices running iOS 7 or later.



How Do I Activate AirDrop on an iPad?

AirDrop is always "on" when you want to use it to send things to nearby devices, but you may not be able to receive them. You can make your iPad visible using two methods.



Turn on AirDrop Using the Control Center

The first way to become visible for AirDrop uses the iPad's Control Center.

Swipe down from the upper-right corner of the Home screen to open the Control Center. Select the AirDrop icon. It looks like a triangle inside four concentric circles. AirDrop settings will appear, and they describe who can send you items via AirDrop. Receiving Off : No one can send you anything through AirDrop.

: No one can send you anything through AirDrop. Contacts Only : Only people in your contacts can see your device.

: Only people in your contacts can see your device. Everyone: Any device in range can see and send things to you using AirDrop.

Turn on AirDrop Using the Settings App

If your Control Center isn't working, or the AirDrop icon doesn't appear for whatever reason, you can also use the Settings app. Here's how:

Open Settings. Select General from the left menu. Tap AirDrop. The three settings will appear: Receiving Off, Contacts Only, and Everyone. As long as Receiving Off isn't active, AirDrop is on.

How Do I Turn on AirDrop on an Old iPad?

AirDrop is compatible with any iPad running iOS 7 or later, which includes most models. In fact, every version of the iPad Air, iPad Mini, and iPad Pro support the feature. The only versions to not support AirDrop are third-generation "classic" iPads and older.

If your iPad is compatible with AirDrop but you still don't see it, it's possible you need to update iOS or iPadOS (the iPad runs both). To check for an update, go to Settings > General > Software Update. If a newer version of the operating system is available, you'll receive instructions to download and install it.



Extremely old iPads that can't use AirDrop or iOS 7 (i.e., ones released in March 2012 or before) have no official workaround for the feature, but you can still share items using Messages, Mail, or other apps.

How Do I Use AirDrop on an iPad?

The AirDrop settings you can change only affect who can AirDrop items to you; you can send things out no matter what your visibility is.

To use AirDrop, look for the Share button in apps like Photos and Safari. It looks like a square with an arrow sticking out of it. When you see something you want to share, nearby devices with AirDrop turned on will appear on the left side of the menu. If more are available, you'll see a number on the AirDrop icon. Tap the name of the device, and your iPad will send the item. You can send links, pictures, videos, and more, although not all apps are compatible with AirDrop.

Some third-party apps use a different icon for their Share button, but the process for using AirDrop is the same.