How to Turn Off the Flashlight on an iPhone 12

This article explains three ways to turn off the iPhone 12 flashlight and two suggestions for how to prevent it from happening in the future.

How to Turn the Flashlight Off on an iPhone 12

Just like the iPhone 12 offers you multiple ways to turn on the flashlight, it also offers multiple ways to turn it off.

Turn Off iPhone 12 Flashlight from Lock Screen

One of the most common ways the iPhone 12 flashlight is accidentally activated is by the flashlight button on the iPhone's lock screen. In that case, here's how to turn off the flashlight:

Raise the iPhone, tap the screen, or press the Side button. All of these actions will cause the iPhone lock screen to light up. The flashlight icon in the bottom left corner will be white to indicate the flashlight is on. Long press the icon until you feel the force feedback. Take your finger off the screen and the flashlight will be turned off ( the icon will be gray as well).

Siri can do all kinds of things, including turning off the iPhone 12 flashlight once it's on. Just press and hold the side button to activate Siri and say "turn off the flashlight."

Turn Off iPhone 12 Flashlight from Control Center

Another quick and easy way to turn of the iPhone 12's flashlight is to use Control Center. Here's how:

Raise the iPhone, tap its screen, or press the Side button. All of these actions will cause the iPhone lock screen to light up. Swipe down from the top right corner to open the Control Center. The flashlight icon will be highlighted in white to indicate that the flashlight is on. Tap the flashlight icon to turn off the flashlight (the icon will then turn back to dark gray).

Turn Off Tap-to-Wake to Avoid the Flashlight From Turning On Accidentally

The iPhone 12 flashlight can accidentally be turned on in a pocket or bag when there's an inadvertent press of the flashlight icon on the lock screen. To avoid that happening, you make it so the lock screen can't be activated just by tapping it or by raising the iPhone.

Tap Settings. Tap Accessibility. Tap Touch. Move the Tap or Swipe to Wake slider to off/gray. When you do this, tapping the screen will not activate the lock screen. You will have to click the Side button to do that, which makes it harder for the flashlight button to be accidentally pressed.

Turn Off Raise-to-Wake to Avoid the Flashlight From Turning On Accidentally

Tap Accessibility > Settings to return to the main Settings screen. Tap Display & Brightness. Move the Raise to Wake slider to off/green. This requires pressing the Side button to activate the phone and prevents the lock screen from being activated by the motion of the iPhone. It should also reduce the likelihood that the flashlight icon is turned on accidentally.