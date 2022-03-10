Mobile Phones > iPhone & iOS How to Turn Off Blue Light on iPhone Use Night Shift to give your eyes a break By Nick Steinberg Nick Steinberg Writer Wilfrid Laurier University Nick Steinberg has been writing about technology since 2014. His work has appeared in Goliath, Screen Rant, TechRadar, and many more publications. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 10, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email iPhone & iOS Switching from Android What to Know With Control Center: Swipe down from top-right of screen > tap and hold Brightness > tap Night Shift.In Settings: Settings > Display & Brightness > Night Shift and select Scheduled or Manually Enable Until Tomorrow.Adjust amount of blue light filtered with the Color Temperature slider. iPhones have a built-in setting called Night Shift which lets you adjust the screen to be cooler or warmer looking. Here's how to access this feature and set automatic schedules so you don't have to make manual changes. How Do I Turn Off the Blue Light on My iPhone? Apple’s Night Shift mode automatically changes your iPhone’s screen colors to a warmer temperature. To access Night Shift, you can either turn it on by using Control Center on the iPhone or under the Display & Brightness tab in Settings. The former method will default to turning Night Shift on from sunset to sunrise, so you’ll need to access Night Shift through the Settings menu if you’d like to set a custom schedule. To use Night Shift mode, you must have an iPhone 5S or later. It’s also available on iPad (5th generation or later), iPad Air, iPad Mini 2 or later, iPad Pro, and iPod Touch (6th generation or later). How to Turn Night Shift on With Control Center Open Control Center by swiping down from the top-right corner of your screen. To open Control Center on iPhone 8 and earlier, iPhone SE, and iPod Touch, swipe up from the bottom edge of the screen. Tap and hold the Brightness control icon. Tap the Night Shift icon to turn the setting on. How to Turn Night Shift on in Settings Open Settings. Scroll down to Display & Brightness. Tap Night Shift. Tap Manually Enable Until Tomorrow to turn the blue light filter on until sunrise tomorrow. Alternatively, tap the toggle next to Scheduled and tap the From/To tab to set a custom timeframe. On the Schedule screen, select Custom Schedule and pick a Turn On/Turn Off time. You can also select Sunset to Sunrise. Does Night Shift Get Rid of Blue Light? Night Shift lets you adjust your screen’s color temperature so if you’d like to reduce blue light as much as possible, adjust the slider to More Warm. You can find this slider under Settings > Display & Brightness > Night Shift > Color Temperature. That said, Night Shift only reduces the amount of blue light you see; it doesn’t eliminate it altogether. FAQ What are blue light glasses? Blue light glasses aim to filter out radiation from devices that don't have a feature like Night Shift. Newer versions have clear lenses to avoid the yellow tint from built-in options. How do I turn off blue light on a Mac? Macs running macOS Sierra (10.12.4) and later also have a Night Shift mode. Access it by going to System Preferences > Displays > Night Shift. Just like on iPhone, you can turn it on manually or set up a schedule. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit