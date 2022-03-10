How to Turn Off Blue Light on iPhone

What to Know With Control Center: Swipe down from top-right of screen > tap and hold Brightness > tap Night Shift .

> tap . In Settings: Settings > Display & Brightness > Night Shift and select Scheduled or Manually Enable Until Tomorrow .

> > and select or . Adjust amount of blue light filtered with the Color Temperature slider.



iPhones have a built-in setting called Night Shift which lets you adjust the screen to be cooler or warmer looking. Here's how to access this feature and set automatic schedules so you don't have to make manual changes.



How Do I Turn Off the Blue Light on My iPhone?

Apple’s Night Shift mode automatically changes your iPhone’s screen colors to a warmer temperature.

To access Night Shift, you can either turn it on by using Control Center on the iPhone or under the Display & Brightness tab in Settings. The former method will default to turning Night Shift on from sunset to sunrise, so you’ll need to access Night Shift through the Settings menu if you’d like to set a custom schedule.

To use Night Shift mode, you must have an iPhone 5S or later. It’s also available on iPad (5th generation or later), iPad Air, iPad Mini 2 or later, iPad Pro, and iPod Touch (6th generation or later).

How to Turn Night Shift on With Control Center

Open Control Center by swiping down from the top-right corner of your screen. To open Control Center on iPhone 8 and earlier, iPhone SE, and iPod Touch, swipe up from the bottom edge of the screen. Tap and hold the Brightness control icon. Tap the Night Shift icon to turn the setting on.

How to Turn Night Shift on in Settings

Open Settings. Scroll down to Display & Brightness. Tap Night Shift. Tap Manually Enable Until Tomorrow to turn the blue light filter on until sunrise tomorrow. Alternatively, tap the toggle next to Scheduled and tap the From/To tab to set a custom timeframe. On the Schedule screen, select Custom Schedule and pick a Turn On/Turn Off time. You can also select Sunset to Sunrise.



Does Night Shift Get Rid of Blue Light?

Night Shift lets you adjust your screen’s color temperature so if you’d like to reduce blue light as much as possible, adjust the slider to More Warm. You can find this slider under Settings > Display & Brightness > Night Shift > Color Temperature. That said, Night Shift only reduces the amount of blue light you see; it doesn’t eliminate it altogether.