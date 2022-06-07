How to Tell if Someone Viewed Your TikTok

What to Know Tap Profile > your video > check the view number in the corner to see how many video views you have.

This article teaches you how to tell if someone has viewed your TikTok videos, as well as how to understand your TikTok view statistics. It also looks at how to limit how open your account is to all users.



How Do You See Who Views Your TikToks?

It's not possible to see specifically who has viewed your TikTok videos. However, it is possible to see how many people are watching them. Here's how to do so.

Tap Profile. Tap the video you wish to check. Check the view number in the bottom left hand corner. If you want to learn more about who has viewed the video, tap More Data. You need to have Analytics enabled to see more statistics.

How to Track Your TikTok Numbers

The best way to track your TikTok numbers is to enable analytics as it offers much more detailed insight into who is watching your videos. Here's how to set up analytics on TikTok.

Tap Profile. Tap the hamburger icon. Tap Creator Tools. Tap Analytics. Browse through the statistics available to you. If you haven't used Analytics before, you will need to enable it and it will only apply to videos made after that. Tap Content to learn more about how each video has performed. Tap each video to learn how long people watched it on average.

How to Check Profile Views on TikTok

It's also possible to check how many people have looked at your profile on TikTok. Here's how to check profile views on the app.

Tap Profile. Tap the eye in the top right corner. View who has looked at your profile in the past 30 days. If you have not used the service before, you need to tap Turn On and any subsequent profile views will be listed after it has been enabled. Follow any of these users by tapping Follow next to their name.

How to Limit Who Can View Your TikToks

If you don't want your TikToks to be viewed by everyone, it's possible to limit the option via the app's privacy settings. Here's how to set it up.

Tap Profile. Tap the hamburger icon in the top right corner. Tap Settings and Privacy. Tap Privacy. Tap the toggle next to Private account to make your account private. Tap Switch to enable the option. By going private, other users have to ask to follow you, so you can choose who sees your content. Scroll down to change options such as limiting who can post comments, mention you, or duet or stitch a video of yours.