Social Media > TikTok How to Tell if Someone Viewed Your TikTok You can't see who is watching but you can track statistics in your profile By Jennifer Allen Jennifer Allen Twitter Writer Swansea University, Staffordshire University Jennifer Allen has been writing about technology since 2010. Her work has appeared in Mashable, TechRadar, and many more publications. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 7, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Who Has Viewed Your TikTok Track Your TikTok Numbers Check Profile Views Limit Who Can View Your TikToks Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Tap Profile > your video > check the view number in the corner to see how many video views you have.Tap More Data to learn more about the video's audience.It's not possible to see which profiles have viewed your videos. This article teaches you how to tell if someone has viewed your TikTok videos, as well as how to understand your TikTok view statistics. It also looks at how to limit how open your account is to all users. How Do You See Who Views Your TikToks? It's not possible to see specifically who has viewed your TikTok videos. However, it is possible to see how many people are watching them. Here's how to do so. Tap Profile. Tap the video you wish to check. Check the view number in the bottom left hand corner. If you want to learn more about who has viewed the video, tap More Data. You need to have Analytics enabled to see more statistics. How to Track Your TikTok Numbers The best way to track your TikTok numbers is to enable analytics as it offers much more detailed insight into who is watching your videos. Here's how to set up analytics on TikTok. Tap Profile. Tap the hamburger icon. Tap Creator Tools. Tap Analytics. Browse through the statistics available to you. If you haven't used Analytics before, you will need to enable it and it will only apply to videos made after that. Tap Content to learn more about how each video has performed. Tap each video to learn how long people watched it on average. How to Check Profile Views on TikTok It's also possible to check how many people have looked at your profile on TikTok. Here's how to check profile views on the app. Tap Profile. Tap the eye in the top right corner. View who has looked at your profile in the past 30 days. If you have not used the service before, you need to tap Turn On and any subsequent profile views will be listed after it has been enabled. Follow any of these users by tapping Follow next to their name. How to Limit Who Can View Your TikToks If you don't want your TikToks to be viewed by everyone, it's possible to limit the option via the app's privacy settings. Here's how to set it up. Tap Profile. Tap the hamburger icon in the top right corner. Tap Settings and Privacy. Tap Privacy. Tap the toggle next to Private account to make your account private. Tap Switch to enable the option. By going private, other users have to ask to follow you, so you can choose who sees your content. Scroll down to change options such as limiting who can post comments, mention you, or duet or stitch a video of yours. FAQ How do I view Duets on TikTok? To see the Duets other users have made with a video, tap the Duets button above the creator's username. You can also search for the #duets hashtag. Does TikTok notify someone when you view their profile? TikTok doesn't alert someone when you look at their feed. It also doesn't let you know when people view yours. The only way they might know you've been there is if you leave a comment. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit