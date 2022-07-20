Streaming > Streaming TV, Movies, & More How to Stream Spider Man: No Way Home Starz is currently the only source to stream Spider Man: No Way Home By Nick Steinberg Nick Steinberg Writer Wilfrid Laurier University Nick Steinberg has been writing about technology since 2014. His work has appeared in Goliath, Screen Rant, TechRadar, and many more publications. lifewire's editorial guidelines Updated on July 20, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online Why It's Not Streaming on Disney Plus Where to Rent Spider-Man: No Way Home Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently only streaming on Starz.To stream: Log into Starz > Search for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and press Play to begin.It's also available to rent or buy on VOD platforms (Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, and more). Spider-Man: No Way Home is a massive crossover event for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) that brings together heroes and villains from both Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire and The Amazing Spider-Man films starring Andrew Garfield. How to Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online The best way to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online is with a Starz subscription. The movie began streaming on July 15, 2022, as a timed exclusive and Starz is currently the only streaming service that carries it. Starz costs $8.99/month, but new subscribers get a seven-day free trial when they sign up. This means you can effectively watch No Way Home for free if you cancel before the trial period ends. You can access your Starz account on a number of different devices and platforms including Windows PC, Mac, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, smart TVs, web browsers, and more. Spider-Man: No Way Home was released digitally to watch through video-on-demand (VOD) platforms in March 2022. However, if you don’t want to rent or buy it, the only streaming service currently offering Spider-Man: No Way Home is Starz. It was the highest-grossing movie in 2021. How to Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home on Starz Once you’ve created a Starz account, it takes just a few steps to start streaming Spider-Man: No Way Home. The instructions below apply to the Starz website, but the process should be similar on other platforms (Smart TVs, etc). Navigate to the Starz website, or open the app on a device. Select Log In. Enter your email and password. Alternatively, you can sign in with your Google or Apple accounts if you subscribed to Starz through either of these services or with your TV provider. Once you’re logged in, click Browse from the top menu. Enter “Spider-Man: No Way Home” into the search field and click the title in the search results. Press Play to start streaming. Is Spider-Man: No Way Home Streaming on Disney Plus? Unfortunately, Spider-Man: No Way Home is not available on Disney Plus and won’t be for some time. Unlike other entries in the MCU, Sony owns the movie rights to the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies. Since 2013, Starz holds a first-run film licensing agreement with Sony Pictures Entertainment, which is why Spider-Man: No Way Home dropped on its streaming service first. The good news is Sony and Disney struck a deal in April 2021 to bring Sony movies to Disney Plus, but only after a first run on Netflix. Under this new agreement, we should eventually see all past and present Spider-Man movies hit Disney Plus but for now, there’s no timetable for when Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, or Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available for streaming. Where to Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home If you don’t have a Starz subscription, you can rent Spider-Man: No Way Home for a small fee on most VOD platforms. The movie is currently available to rent ($5.99) or buy ($19.99) through the following services: Apple TVAmazon VideoGoogle Play MoviesYouTubeVuduMicrosoft StoreRedboxDIRECTVAMC on Demand Most VOD services will give you 30 days to start watching a rented movie. After you hit play, you’ll need to finish watching the movie within 48 hours before the rental expires. FAQ Where can I stream Spider-Man: Far From Home? Streaming for Spider-Man: Far From Home is still limited at the moment, but it is available through Fubo, FXNow, and DirecTV. You can also rent it from Prime Video, AppleTV, Redbox, Google Play, YouTube, AMC On Demand, and Vudu. Where can I stream Spider-Man: Homecoming? Spider-Man: Homecoming can be streamed from Starz and DirecTV. It's also available for digital rental from services like AppleTV, Prime Video, AMC On Demand, Vudu, Redbox, and YouTube. Where is Spider-Man: No Way Home available to stream in the UK? You can find free streaming options for Spider-Man: No Way Home in the UK on Sky Cinema and/or Now TV, though it will require a monthly subscription. How can I stream Spider-Man: No Way Home in Canada? Canadian fans can stream Spider-Man: No Way Home the same way as their US neighbors: Through the Starz website/streaming service.