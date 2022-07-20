How to Stream Spider Man: No Way Home

What to Know Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently only streaming on Starz.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a massive crossover event for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) that brings together heroes and villains from both Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire and The Amazing Spider-Man films starring Andrew Garfield.



How to Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online

The best way to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online is with a Starz subscription. The movie began streaming on July 15, 2022, as a timed exclusive and Starz is currently the only streaming service that carries it.

Starz costs $8.99/month, but new subscribers get a seven-day free trial when they sign up. This means you can effectively watch No Way Home for free if you cancel before the trial period ends.

You can access your Starz account on a number of different devices and platforms including Windows PC, Mac, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, smart TVs, web browsers, and more.



Spider-Man: No Way Home was released digitally to watch through video-on-demand (VOD) platforms in March 2022. However, if you don’t want to rent or buy it, the only streaming service currently offering Spider-Man: No Way Home is Starz. It was the highest-grossing movie in 2021.

How to Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home on Starz

Once you’ve created a Starz account, it takes just a few steps to start streaming Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The instructions below apply to the Starz website, but the process should be similar on other platforms (Smart TVs, etc).

Navigate to the Starz website, or open the app on a device. Select Log In. Enter your email and password. Alternatively, you can sign in with your Google or Apple accounts if you subscribed to Starz through either of these services or with your TV provider. Once you’re logged in, click Browse from the top menu. Enter “Spider-Man: No Way Home” into the search field and click the title in the search results. Press Play to start streaming.

Is Spider-Man: No Way Home Streaming on Disney Plus?

Unfortunately, Spider-Man: No Way Home is not available on Disney Plus and won’t be for some time.

Unlike other entries in the MCU, Sony owns the movie rights to the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies. Since 2013, Starz holds a first-run film licensing agreement with Sony Pictures Entertainment, which is why Spider-Man: No Way Home dropped on its streaming service first.

The good news is Sony and Disney struck a deal in April 2021 to bring Sony movies to Disney Plus, but only after a first run on Netflix. Under this new agreement, we should eventually see all past and present Spider-Man movies hit Disney Plus but for now, there’s no timetable for when Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, or Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available for streaming.

Where to Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home

If you don’t have a Starz subscription, you can rent Spider-Man: No Way Home for a small fee on most VOD platforms. The movie is currently available to rent ($5.99) or buy ($19.99) through the following services:



Apple TV

Amazon Video

Google Play Movies

YouTube

Vudu

Microsoft Store

Redbox

DIRECTV

AMC on Demand



Most VOD services will give you 30 days to start watching a rented movie. After you hit play, you’ll need to finish watching the movie within 48 hours before the rental expires.