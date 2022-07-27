What to Know Stream Dune (2021) on HBO Max. Buy digitally through YouTube, Google Play Movies, and others.

Stream Dune (1984) on AMC+. Buy digitally through YouTube, Google Play Movies, and others.

Frank Herbert’s Dune isn't available to stream, but Frank Herbert’s Children of Dune is available via Hoopla.

This article explains how to stream Dune, including where you can watch the classic Dune (1984) from David Lynch, and the modern Dune (2021).

If you’re looking for Frank Herbert’s Dune miniseries, it isn’t currently available to stream. The sequel miniseries, Frank Herbert’s Children of Dune, is only available on Hoopla (a streaming service available through some local libraries).

How Do You Stream Dune Online?

Dune has had two theatrical adaptations and two miniseries. You can watch both movies online through streaming services and also purchase them through services like Vudu and Amazon Video. The initial miniseries is not available to stream online.

Here’s where you can find Dune online:

Dune (2021) : HBO Max

: HBO Max Dune (1984) : AMC+

: AMC+ Frank Herbert’s Dune : Not available for streaming

: Not available for streaming Frank Herbert’s Children of Dune: Hoopla



Streaming Options for Dune (2021)

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, originally released in 2021, is available to stream on HBO Max. HBO Max is a subscription-based streaming service from Warner Media that includes content from HBO, TBS, TNT, Adult Swim, and various other Warner brands. It requires a monthly subscription, and there is no free trial, but there is no additional charge to stream Dune once you’ve signed up.

Here’s how to stream Dune (2021):



Sign in to HBO Max, or select Subscribe Now if you don’t already have an account. Click the magnifying glass icon. Click the search field, and type Dune. Click Dune in the search results. Click the play button. You can also click the + icon to add Dune to your watch list for later.

Where to Watch Dune (1984)

David Lynch’s 1984 version of Dune is available to stream through AMC+, which is a subscription-based streaming service from AMC. It includes a variety of classic movies like Dune (1984) alongside original AMC content like The Walking Dead and Mad Men. This service is available as a standalone subscription through the AMC+ website, but it’s also available as an add-on for Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV, and The Roku Channel.

Here’s how to watch Dune (1984) on AMC+:



Sign in to AMC+, or create a free trial account if you don’t already have one. Click the magnifying glass icon. Click the search field, and type Dune. Click Dune. Click Play.

How to Watch the Dune Miniseries

Frank Herbert’s Dune is a miniseries that was released on the SYFY Channel in 2000. It isn’t currently available to stream, but the second installment, Frank Herbert’s Children of Dune, can be found on Hoopla. Unlike other streaming services available to everyone, Hoopla can only be accessed if your local library has partnered with the service. You can’t even sign up without a valid library card from a participating library system.

Here’s how to watch Frank Herbert’s Children of Dune on Hoopla:



Sign in to Hoopla, or click GET STARTED to create a free account. You can’t sign up without a library card from a participating library. Contact your local library if it isn’t already partnered with Hoopla. Click Everything. Select Television. Type Dune, and press enter. Click Frank Herbert’s Children of Dune. Select an episode of the miniseries to start streaming.

What Is Jodorowsky’s Dune, and Can You Stream It?

Jodorowsky’s Dune is a documentary about a failed attempt to adapt Dune to the big screen in the 1970s. It provides a window on a Dune movie that might have been, directed by Alejandro Jodorowsky, best known for avant-garde films like El Topo and The Holy Mountain, and featuring a wild cast that could have included both Orson Welles and Salvador Dali. This documentary is available to stream through Starz.

