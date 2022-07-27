Streaming > Streaming TV, Movies, & More How to Stream Dune Stream Dune (2021) on HBO Max or Dune (1984) on AMC+ By Jeremy Laukkonen Jeremy Laukkonen Facebook Twitter Writer Shoreline Community College Jeremy Laukkonen is automotive and tech writer for numerous major trade publications. When not researching and testing computers, game consoles or smartphones, he stays up-to-date on the myriad complex systems that power battery electric vehicles . lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 27, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Stream Dune Online Streaming Options for Dune (2021) Watch Dune (1984) Watch the Dune Miniseries Streaming Jodorowsky's Dune Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Stream Dune (2021) on HBO Max. Buy digitally through YouTube, Google Play Movies, and others.Stream Dune (1984) on AMC+. Buy digitally through YouTube, Google Play Movies, and others.Frank Herbert’s Dune isn't available to stream, but Frank Herbert’s Children of Dune is available via Hoopla. This article explains how to stream Dune, including where you can watch the classic Dune (1984) from David Lynch, and the modern Dune (2021). If you’re looking for Frank Herbert’s Dune miniseries, it isn’t currently available to stream. The sequel miniseries, Frank Herbert’s Children of Dune, is only available on Hoopla (a streaming service available through some local libraries). How Do You Stream Dune Online? Dune has had two theatrical adaptations and two miniseries. You can watch both movies online through streaming services and also purchase them through services like Vudu and Amazon Video. The initial miniseries is not available to stream online. Here’s where you can find Dune online: Dune (2021): HBO MaxDune (1984): AMC+Frank Herbert’s Dune: Not available for streamingFrank Herbert’s Children of Dune: Hoopla Streaming Options for Dune (2021) Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, originally released in 2021, is available to stream on HBO Max. HBO Max is a subscription-based streaming service from Warner Media that includes content from HBO, TBS, TNT, Adult Swim, and various other Warner brands. It requires a monthly subscription, and there is no free trial, but there is no additional charge to stream Dune once you’ve signed up. Here’s how to stream Dune (2021): Sign in to HBO Max, or select Subscribe Now if you don’t already have an account. Click the magnifying glass icon. Click the search field, and type Dune. Click Dune in the search results. Click the play button. You can also click the + icon to add Dune to your watch list for later. Where to Watch Dune (1984) David Lynch’s 1984 version of Dune is available to stream through AMC+, which is a subscription-based streaming service from AMC. It includes a variety of classic movies like Dune (1984) alongside original AMC content like The Walking Dead and Mad Men. This service is available as a standalone subscription through the AMC+ website, but it’s also available as an add-on for Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV, and The Roku Channel. Here’s how to watch Dune (1984) on AMC+: Sign in to AMC+, or create a free trial account if you don’t already have one. Click the magnifying glass icon. Click the search field, and type Dune. Click Dune. Click Play. How to Watch the Dune Miniseries Frank Herbert’s Dune is a miniseries that was released on the SYFY Channel in 2000. It isn’t currently available to stream, but the second installment, Frank Herbert’s Children of Dune, can be found on Hoopla. Unlike other streaming services available to everyone, Hoopla can only be accessed if your local library has partnered with the service. You can’t even sign up without a valid library card from a participating library system. Here’s how to watch Frank Herbert’s Children of Dune on Hoopla: Sign in to Hoopla, or click GET STARTED to create a free account. You can’t sign up without a library card from a participating library. Contact your local library if it isn’t already partnered with Hoopla. Click Everything. Select Television. Type Dune, and press enter. Click Frank Herbert’s Children of Dune. Select an episode of the miniseries to start streaming. What Is Jodorowsky’s Dune, and Can You Stream It? Jodorowsky’s Dune is a documentary about a failed attempt to adapt Dune to the big screen in the 1970s. It provides a window on a Dune movie that might have been, directed by Alejandro Jodorowsky, best known for avant-garde films like El Topo and The Holy Mountain, and featuring a wild cast that could have included both Orson Welles and Salvador Dali. This documentary is available to stream through Starz. FAQ How do I stream Dune (2021) in Canada? The latest Dune film is available to rent in Canada through several video on-demand (VOD) services but is not currently on Canadian streaming platforms. You can sidestep the restriction by subscribing to and setting up a VPN, connecting to a U.S. server, then logging into (or subscribing to) HBO Max. How do I stream Dune (2021) in Australia? Australian residents can rent Dune (2021) through Prime Video, Google Play, or AppleTV. Streaming options are currently limited to HBO Max in the U.S. However, you can use HBO Max from Australia if you go through a VPN. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! 