How to Stitch on TikTok

Stitching TikTok videos together means you can add a comment, response, or context to someone else's video. It often helps make a video go viral. Here's how to stitch TikTok videos together.



Stitch creates a response to an original video. If you want a split-screen style reaction, you need to choose Duet.

On the video you wish to stitch with, tap Share. Tap Stitch. Drag the red box around the video to highlight the part of the video you wish to stitch. It has to be five seconds in length. Tap Next. Record your part of the video by tapping the record button. Tap the record button to stop recording. Tap the tick to agree to the stitch. Tap Next. Enter a title for the video and add hashtags and anything else you may want to include. Tap Post to post the video to your TikTok feed.





Why Can’t I Stitch on TikTok?

If you're having trouble stitching videos together, the cause could be a number of reasons. Here's a look at them.



Stitch isn't enabled . Not all TikTok videos have Stitch enabled which means there's no way of adding anything to the existing video. Sitch is only enabled if the creator chooses to do so.

. Not all TikTok videos have Stitch enabled which means there's no way of adding anything to the existing video. Sitch is only enabled if the creator chooses to do so. Your response is too short. Your addition/response needs to be at least one second long to be stitched onto the original video.

Your addition/response needs to be at least one second long to be stitched onto the original video. The clip you need is too long. It's only possible to post a maximum of five seconds from another video. If the context requires it to be longer, you can't extend it.



How to Disable Stitch

If you don't want to allow Stitch on your videos, you can disable it.



Stitch is disabled by default until you choose to change the privacy options.

Tap Profile. Tap the hamburger icon (three horizontal lines). Tap Settings and Privacy. Tap Privacy. Tap Stitch. Choose to allow with Mutual Followers, Everyone, or only yourself.

Why Make a TikTok Stitch?

TikTok thrives on sharing and a community element. By stitching together responses to existing videos, you're helping more people see the original video as well as experience what you think of it.

Many TikTok trends have thrived on users adding stitches to certain types of video, such as the RentFree hashtag.