What to Know Enable Steam Guard on your account and the account you want to share with.

Make sure that both accounts have logged into your friend’s computer.

In your account on your friend’s computer: Steam > Settings > Family > Authorize Library Sharing on this device, click the toggle next to your friend’s username.

This article explains how to share games on Steam using the Family Sharing feature.

How to Share Games on Steam

Steam game sharing is known as Family Sharing because it’s intended to let families share games between different accounts on the same computer. It also lets you share Steam games with your friends, as long as you’re willing to log into Steam on their computer using your account.



You need to enable Steam Guard on both your and your friend’s accounts before you can share games.

Here’s how to share games on Steam:

Launch Steam on your friend’s computer, and click Steam. Click Settings. If you have Family View active, Settings will be grayed out. You need to leave Family View to access Settings. Click Family. Click the Authorize Library Sharing on this device toggle. Find your friend’s username in the list of eligible accounts, and click the corresponding SHARE toggle. Your friend must have signed into Steam on this computer to appear on this list. When the SHARE toggle is on, your friend will have access to your games.

How to Stop Sharing Games on Steam

If you decide that you no longer want to share your games on Steam, you can choose to stop sharing at any time. You can stop sharing with a single friend or revoke access to everyone you have shared with. They won’t be able to access your games anymore, but you can always enable sharing again if you change your mind.

Here’s how to stop sharing games on Steam:



Launch Steam, and navigate to Steam > Settings > Family. Locate Family Library Sharing, and click Manage. Locate your friend’s username, and click Revoke. When your friend no longer appears in the list authorized accounts, they will no longer have access to your games. You can also revoke library sharing to a specific device on this same screen by locating the device and clicking Revoke.

How Does Steam Family Sharing Work?

Family Sharing allows you to share your entire Steam library with a family member or friend. When you share your library with someone else, they gain access to all of your games and can play them without further authorization.

While Family Sharing can provide your friends access to your Steam Games, only one person can access your library. If you share with more than one person, only one of them can play one of your games at any given time.

This limitation includes your account, so you and your friend can’t play games from your library simultaneously, even if you try to play different games. If you start playing a game and they’re already playing something, they’ll receive a message that they can either purchase the game or close the session.

