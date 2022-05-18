What to Know Reddit: Navigate to a subreddit, click the search field , type your query > enter .

, type your query > . Old Reddit: Navigate to a subreddit, click the search field , click limit my search to r/* , type your query > enter .



, click , type your query > . Using the app: Open the subreddit you want to search, click the search field, type your query, and press enter.

This article explains how to search a specific Subreddit, including how to search on the website, how to search on old Reddit, and how to search through the iOS and Android apps.

How Searching Works on Reddit

Reddit has a search field accessible on almost every page of the website. The location of the search field depends on whether you’re using old Reddit, the standard Reddit webpage, also known as new Reddit, or the app. The behavior of the search box also differs depending on the page. If you want to use it to search a specific subreddit, you need to first navigate to that subreddit or use an advanced search term.

If you click the search box on the Reddit homepage and type the advanced search term subreddit:(subreddit name) before your query, the search will return only results from that subreddit.

How to Search a Specific Subreddit Using the Reddit Website

The Reddit website, which is also referred to sometimes as new Reddit, makes it pretty easy to search a specific subreddit. You can use the previously mentioned method to search a subreddit using advanced search terms, or navigate to the subreddit you want to search and perform the search there.

Open Reddit and navigate to the subreddit you want to search. You can click the subreddit from the Reddit home page or enter the URL directly, but make sure you actually navigate to the subreddit and aren't still on the home page. Click the Search box at the top of the screen. Type your query, and press enter. The results will all be from the subreddit.







How to Search a Specific Subreddit Using Old Reddit

The original Reddit website is still available and a lot of people continue using it. Old Reddit runs faster, and a lot of subreddits have functionality missing in the newer version of the site. If you still use old Reddit, you can search a specific subreddit by navigating to that subreddit and performing the search from the subreddit, but you need to make one small tweak for it to work.

Here’s how to search for a specific subreddit on the old Reddit website:



Open Reddit, and navigate to the subreddit you want to search. Make sure you're on the subreddit you want to search, not the Reddit homepage or anywhere else. Click the Search box in the upper right corner. When the options appear, click the check box next to limit my search to r/ffxiv.

If a big box full of old search terms appears when you click the search box, click the X in the upper right corner of that box to make it go away and reveal the search options. Click the search field again, type your query, then press enter. The search results will only include your chosen subreddit.

How to Search a Specific Subreddit in iOS and Android

The Reddit mobile app works and looks a lot like the new Reddit website, and the search functionality is similar. Searching for a specific subreddit works exactly the same in both the iOS and Android apps.

Here’s how to search a specific subreddit on the iOS or Android app:



Using the Reddit app, navigate to the subreddit you would like to search. You need to be on the specific subreddit you want to search, not anywhere else on Reddit. Tap the search field at the top of the screen. Type your query, and tap Search (iOS) or the magnifying glass icon (Android). The search results will be limited to that subreddit.