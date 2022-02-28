How to Record Computer Audio

What to Know Open Window's built-in Voice Recorder and click the blue microphone icon to start recording.

and click the icon to start recording. Download Audacity, select your recording device, and click Record.

To record audio on your computer, you can use built-in programs and other free programs you can download.

In this article, we'll show you how to record audio on a Windows-based computer; Mac users will need to use different methods, but you can also download the program mentioned in this article to record audio.

How Do I Record Audio on My Windows Computer?

The first method uses Windows' built-in Voice Recorder program. You can access this directly from the Start menu and record using the steps below.

Open the Start menu and search for Voice Recorder. Open the program, and you'll see a blue microphone icon in the center. If you've already made some recordings, the icon will be on the bottom-left. Click on the blue microphone icon to begin recording. Then hit the blue stop button to end it. Your recordings will appear in a sidebar on the left. You can click on the three dots in the bottom-right and select Open file location to see where they are saved. Voice Recorder is a quick and easy method to record audio, but it does lack more advanced features such as choosing different recording inputs. If you need to make a short voice memo, or quality isn't super important, this app should meet your needs.

How Can I Record Sound From My Computer?

If you need a different method, you can use an audio recording program such as Audacity.

Download and install Audacity. Open Audacity, click on the drop-down box in the top-left just below the play button, and select MME. In the next box to the right, select your recording device. To record internal sound, select Windows WASAPI, and in the next box, select your computer's stereo device and make sure it includes (loopback). This setting will ensure it doesn't record any external sound. Click the red record button and begin recording your sound. This method will allow you to record from any device you have connected to your computer, as well as internal sound. Audacity can also be helpful if you need more control over your recordings instead of a simple voice recording.