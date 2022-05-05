Software & Apps > Windows How to Play Audio With Multiple Speakers in Windows 10 Head to the Sound settings By Jon Martindale Jon Martindale Twitter Writer Jon Martindale has been a feature tech writer for more than 10 years. He's written for publications such as Digital Trends, KitGuru, and ITProPortal. lifewire's editorial guidelines Updated on May 5, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Windows The Ultimate Laptop Buying Guide What to Know Enable Stereo Mix in Windows 10's Sound settings page.You can also use a physical splitter adapter or cable. This article explains how to output sound to multiple speakers or headphones in Windows 10 using the Windows 10 settings menu, as well as a hardware adapter. How Do I Play Music Through Multiple Speakers In Windows 10? You can play music through multiple speakers connected together in the same way you would any single speaker. Just make sure the speakers are all hooked up to your Windows 10 PC. If you have multiple sets of speakers, or speakers and headphones you want to connect to Windows 10, you'll need to enable the Stereo Mix option in the Windows 10 Sound options. Open the Sounds menu by right-clicking (or press and hold) the speaker icon in the system tray and selecting Sounds. If not already selected, select one of the speakers or headphones you want to play music from, and select the Set Default button. Select the Recording tab at the top of the window. Select Stereo Mix and right click (or tap and hold) on it and select Enable. Then, if necessary, select the Stereo Mix then select Set Default. If you don't see Stereo Mix on the recording page, then right click (or tap and hold) the main body of the window and select Show Disabled Devices. Right click (or tap and hold) on Stereo Mix and select Properties. Select the Listen tab, then tick the box next to Listen to this device. Under Playback through this device, select the Default Playback Device drop-down menu, and pick the secondary device you want to play sound through. Select Apply, then restart your PC. When it boots back up, sound should play out of both devices at once. How Do I Use Multiple Speakers In Windows 10? If you just want to setup a surround sound speaker system, you don't need to make any changes to Windows itself, you just need to correctly manage your speakers through an onboard or sound card that supports as many speakers as you are using. If you want to connect multiple sets of speakers to Windows 10, use the steps outlined above to enable Stereo Mix outputs within Windows 10. FAQ How do you split audio output on a PC? A quick way to get sound to multiple speakers or headphones in Windows 10 is to use a physical audio splitter. Both both USB and 3.5mm versions are available, but the quality can vary, so do your research to make sure what you're buying will do the job you want. How do I connect multiple Bluetooth speakers to Windows 10? It's a little harder to pair two wireless speakers with a PC because their lack of cables and ports can make them more difficult to connect to each other. You can pair multiple Bluetooth devices to Windows using the Bluetooth menu in Settings, but you may only be able to output to one at a time. If Stereo Mix doesn't work, make sure that the speakers you're using can pair with each other, either wirelessly or with cables. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit