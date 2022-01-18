What to Know Enter your router's IP address in a web browser, then enter the user name and password to access the admin console.

Some routers have a mobile app that you can download to access your network settings.

Log in to your router to rename your network, change passwords, enhance your network's security, and manage connected devices.

This article explains how to open router settings on Windows 11 and Windows 10. The instructions apply broadly to all router brands and models including modem router combos.

How Can I Access My Router Settings?

To access your router's admin page and change the settings, follow these steps:

Some routers, such as Google Wifi, have a mobile app that you must download to access the router.



Find your router's IP address. Common default gateway IP addresses include 192.168.1.1, 192.168.0.1, and 192.168.1.100. Find your router's user name and password. This information can usually be found on the bottom of the router. If you don't see it, look it up on the manufacturer's website.

The router's user name and password are not the same as the network name (SSID) and Wi-Fi key. Open a web browser and enter your router's IP address in the address bar. Enter the user name and password for your router. You will then be logged into your router's admin interface.



Managing Your Router Settings

The settings for your home wireless network are saved on your router. From your router's admin interface, you can:

On some routers, you can enable remote administration so that you can manage your router settings when you're connected to a different network. Check the manual that came with your router or look up the documentation on the manufacturer's website for specific instructions.



Why Can't I Access My Router Admin Page?

If you get an error message when trying to access your router, make sure you're connected to the correct network and double-check the login credentials. If the admin password or username has been changed and you don't know it, reset your router to factory settings.

If you're still having issues, restart your router and modem, then try again. If you have a third-party firewall set up, you might need to temporarily disable it.

