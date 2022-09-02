How to Make a Public Profile on Snapchat

What to Know Start in account settings: tap your avatar > three dots next to Add to Spotlight > Create Public Profile .



> next to > . After confirming your decision, your profile will be viewable by everyone on the Snapchat service.



This article explains how to convert your existing Snapchat profile into a public one that everyone can see.

How to Make Your Snapchat Profile Public

When you create an account on Snapchat, every piece of content you shoot is only made available to folks on your friends list. In order for the general population to enjoy your content, you have to make your Snapchat profile available public. Here's what to do.

To switch to a public profile, start by going to your Profile by tapping your Bitmoji on the top left of the screen. Once in your Profile, scroll to Spotlight & Snap Map and tap the three dots next to Add to Spotlight. At the bottom of the screen, a prompt will show up with two options. Tap Create Public Profile. Confirm your selection in the next screen to make your profile public.



Expert Tip: Note When you decide to create a public Snapchat profile or opt to convert an existing account, you run the risk of attracting unwanted attention. As such, your name will show up on any Snaps you post to Spotlight or the Snap Map. Your name will also be attached to any Lenses you make. If things get out of hand, just edit or delete your Public Profile.

How to Make Your Story Viewable by Everyone

It's just a few taps to make your Snapchat story available to everyone. Here's how it's done.



Tap your Bitmoji located at the top left of your screen to open your Profile. Once there, tap the gear in the top right to get to your Account Settings. Once in Settings, scroll to Privacy Control and tap View My Story. Choose "everyone" to let your Story posts be seen by anyone.

Expert Tip: Note While you're making your Snapchat Story available to all users, you can also decide whether you want your profile to be searchable in the app's Quick Add program or if you want to show up in the My Location feature. Both options make it easier for people to find your Snapchat whether you personally know them or not. This will boost your visibility at the expense of your relative privacy using Snapchat.

