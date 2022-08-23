How to Make a Bed in Minecraft

Use 3 Wood Planks and 3 Wool of any color to craft your refuge from the night

By Robert Earl Wells III
Updated on August 23, 2022

It's important to know how to make a bed in Minecraft before night falls. That way, you have a safe refuge from aggressive mobs that only come out in the dark.

Information in this article applies to Minecraft on all platforms.

How to Craft a Bed in Minecraft

Before you can build a bed, you'll need to collect some wool from sheep:

  1. Craft Shears. Arrange 2 Iron Ingots diagonally in the crafting grid.

    To make Iron Ingots, smelt iron ore using a Furnace.

    Shears in a crafting table in Minecraft

  2. Find some sheep. Sheep can be found in most biomes, usually in clearings with few trees.

    Sheep in Minecraft

  3. Collect 3 Wool. Equip your Shears and interact with a sheep to shear it. How you do this depends on your platform:

    • PC/Mac: Right-click
    • Xbox: LT
    • PlayStation: L2
    • Switch: ZL
    • Pocket Edition: Tap and hold

    Sheep drop 1-3 wool with each shearing. After that, you must wait for them to graze for a little while before you can collect more wool. You can also get wool by killing sheep, but using Shears allows you to have an endless supply of wool from the same sheep.

    A sheered sheep and a block of wool in Minecraft

  4. Open a Crafting Table a place 3 Wool in the top row and 3 Wood Planks in the middle row to craft a Bed.

    If you don't have a Crafting Table, make one using 4 Wood Planks of any type. You can craft Wood Planks out of Wood blocks.

    A bed in a crafting table in Minecraft

How Do I Use a Bed in Minecraft?

Equip your bed and set it on the ground. Interact with it to go to sleep until morning. You can only sleep in a bed at nighttime.

If you try to sleep in a bed while in the Nether, it will explode. Only use beds in the Overworld.

A bed in a house in Minecraft

What Do I Need to Make a Bed in Minecraft?

All you need to make a bed is the following materials:

  • 3 Wool of any color
  • 3 Wood Planks of any type

What Does Sleeping in a Bed Do in Minecraft?

Sleeping in a bed allows you to skip through the night in Minecraft. Going to bed also resets your spawn point, or where you reappear if you're killed. When you're trying to cure a zombie villager, you can sleep in a bed to speed up the process.

If you fall from a great height and land on a bed, you'll bounce and take only half the damage as you would from a normal block.

How Do I Make Beds of Different Colors in Minecraft?

To craft a bed of a different color, combine your wool with a dye, and then use the dyed wool to make your bed.

Magenta Wool in a crafting table in Minecraft

Make dyes by crafting or smelting certain materials or even by combining other colors:

Dye Materials   Method
Black Ink Sac or Lily of the Valley Crafting
Blue Lapis Lazuli or Cornflower Crafting
Brown Cocoa Beans Crafting
Cyan Blue+Green Dye Crafting
Gray White+Black Dye Crafting
Green Cactus Smelting
Light Blue Blue Orchid or Blue+White Dye Crafting
Lime Sea Pickle or Green+White Dye Smelting
Orange Orange Tulip or Red+Yellow Dye Crafting
Pink Pink Tulip, Peony, or Red Dye+White Dye Crafting
Purple Blue+Red Dye Crafting
Red Poppy, Red Tulip, Rose Bush, or Beetroot Crafting
White Bone Meal or Lily of the Valley Crafting
Yellow Dandelion or Sunflower Crafting
FAQ
  • How do I make a bunk bed in Minecraft?

    A bunk bed isn't a normal item you make on your Crafting Table, but you can put one together with some creativity. One way is to make a U shape four blocks wide and two blocks tall, and then place a Bed in the middle. Then, destroy the blocks below the Bed, which will leave it hanging in mid-air. You can then place another Bed below that one to finish the bunk bed.

  • How do I teleport to my bed in Minecraft?

    You can teleport to your bed using Minecraft's teleport Command. You may need to enable cheats for your world, but then you can usually open the chat box and enter /tp [Your Name] [X Y Z] where "X Y Z" are the coordinates of your bed.

