It's important to know how to make a bed in Minecraft before night falls. That way, you have a safe refuge from aggressive mobs that only come out in the dark.



Information in this article applies to Minecraft on all platforms.

2:36 How to Make a Bed in Minecraft

How to Craft a Bed in Minecraft

Before you can build a bed, you'll need to collect some wool from sheep:

Craft Shears. Arrange 2 Iron Ingots diagonally in the crafting grid.

To make Iron Ingots, smelt iron ore using a Furnace. Find some sheep. Sheep can be found in most biomes, usually in clearings with few trees.

Collect 3 Wool. Equip your Shears and interact with a sheep to shear it. How you do this depends on your platform: PC/Mac : Right-click

: Right-click Xbox : LT

: LT PlayStation : L2

: L2 Switch : ZL

: ZL Pocket Edition: Tap and hold Sheep drop 1-3 wool with each shearing. After that, you must wait for them to graze for a little while before you can collect more wool. You can also get wool by killing sheep, but using Shears allows you to have an endless supply of wool from the same sheep. Open a Crafting Table a place 3 Wool in the top row and 3 Wood Planks in the middle row to craft a Bed. If you don't have a Crafting Table, make one using 4 Wood Planks of any type. You can craft Wood Planks out of Wood blocks.

How Do I Use a Bed in Minecraft?

Equip your bed and set it on the ground. Interact with it to go to sleep until morning. You can only sleep in a bed at nighttime.



If you try to sleep in a bed while in the Nether, it will explode. Only use beds in the Overworld.



What Do I Need to Make a Bed in Minecraft?

All you need to make a bed is the following materials:

3 Wool of any color

3 Wood Planks of any type

What Does Sleeping in a Bed Do in Minecraft?

Sleeping in a bed allows you to skip through the night in Minecraft. Going to bed also resets your spawn point, or where you reappear if you're killed. When you're trying to cure a zombie villager, you can sleep in a bed to speed up the process.



If you fall from a great height and land on a bed, you'll bounce and take only half the damage as you would from a normal block.

How Do I Make Beds of Different Colors in Minecraft?

To craft a bed of a different color, combine your wool with a dye, and then use the dyed wool to make your bed.

Make dyes by crafting or smelting certain materials or even by combining other colors: