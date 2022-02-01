How to Get Fortnite on iPhone

What to Know To redownload Fortnite on iOS, open the App Store, tap the Account icon > Purchased and select Fortnite.

To download Fortnite using Family Sharing, open Settings, tap your Apple ID settings > Set Up Family Sharing > turn on purchase sharing.

Sign up for Nvidia GeForce Now and play Fortnite through the Safari web browser.

Fornite is no longer available in the iOS App Store. In this article, we’ll go over the different ways to play Fortnite on your iPhone, as well as a few things to look out for in the process.

How Do I Download Fortnite on My iPhone?

If you’re trying to download Fortnite on your iPhone for the first time, then we have bad news for you. The popular battle royale game isn’t available on the iOS App Store anymore. As such, there’s no way to download it for the first time. If you’ve already downloaded it on your iPhone in the past, though, you can always grab it from the My Purchases tab to redownload it.

First, open the App Store on your iPhone. Tap on your Account icon at the top of the screen. Select Purchased. Find Fortnite in the list of apps. You can also filter via Not on this iPhone option to make it easier to find apps you haven’t installed yet.

How Do You Get Fortnite on iOS After the Ban of 2020?

If you weren’t lucky enough to download Fortnite before Apple banned it in 2020, then you can try getting access via Apple’s Family Sharing feature. You’ll need to enable this feature on a phone that already has access to Fortnite, as well as on the phone that you want to download it on.

Open the Settings app on the iPhone with Fortnite. Tap your Apple ID. Select Family Sharing and add the Apple ID of the other device to your family.

Once Family Sharing has been set up, and the second iPhone has been added to the family, you’ll be able to redownload Fortnite on that new device, too.

Of course, this option requires that you have another iPhone with access to the Fortnite app already. If you don’t, you can always play the battle royale using Nvidia’s GeForce Now program.

GeForce Now is a cloud gaming service that offers both free and paid tiers. When subscribed, you’ll be able to play the latest version of Fortnite on your iPhone or iPad through the Safari browser.

To get started, head to the Nvidia GeForce Now website and choose a subscription option. We recommend trying out the free version first, to ensure that your internet will allow you to play smoothly. Once signed up, all you need to do is find Fortnite on the service and then launch it to get started. You’ll have to sign into your Epic Games account, but then you should be able to jump in and start fighting for your next Victory Royale.