How to Fix It When Your MacBook Sound Isn't Working

The sound can stop working on your MacBook at any time for a variety of causes. Because it has so many possible causes, it's hard to pin down exactly when your MacBook can lose audio.

The reasons you can't hear sound coming out of your MacBook's speakers are many, but they may include the following:

The following solutions can get your MacBook's sound working again, and they go from easiest to most complicated. Try them each, in order, to see if the audio comes back.

Unplug any peripherals you've connected to your MacBook. Headphones, speakers, and other devices can stop audio from coming out of your MacBook's speakers. Disconnect them to see if the sound comes back.

Turn off Bluetooth. Along with hard-wired devices, you may also have speakers or headphones connected wirelessly. Click the Bluetooth icon at the top of your screen, and then toggle the switch to off. This method is easier than checking for connected devices and then disconnecting them, and it's just as effective if this is the issue.

Make sure your sound isn't muted. Press the volume adjustment buttons on your keyboard, including Mute, or check the volume slider at the top of the screen.

Check your sound preferences. Open System Preferences, and then go to Sound > Output. Under Select a device for sound output, click MacBook Speakers, MacBook Air Speakers, or MacBook Pro Speakers, depending on what kind of laptop you own. At the bottom of this window, you can also find a checkbox that says Mute. Make sure it isn't checked.

See if macOS needs an update. The sound not working on your MacBook may be a bug that a new version of macOS fixes. Open System Preferences, and then click Software Update. Your computer will check to see if an update is available and then prompt you to start it. Before you update macOS, make sure you back up your MacBook.

Restart your MacBook. It's possible that the problem is that your MacBook didn't initialize the sound drivers correctly when it booted up. A restart can give it another chance to start everything properly. Select Restart from the Apple menu in the upper-left corner of your screen.

Reset the NVRAM. Depending on what kind of MacBook you have, it may use non-volatile RAM (NVRAM) to store certain settings. Like any other memory, it benefits from an occasional reset. What you'll reset depends on your processor: If you have an Intel Mac, reset the NVRAM by shutting down the computer and then restarting it while holding Command + Option + P + R. If you have a MacBook with an M1 chip or later, it still uses NVRAM, but you can't reset it using this method. A standard restart should take care of it automatically.