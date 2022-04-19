Computers, Laptops & Tablets > Tablets How to Fix It When a Tablet Won't Connect to Wi-Fi There may be multiple causes but they're easy to fix By Ryan Dube Ryan Dube Facebook Twitter Writer University of Maine Ryan Dube is a freelance contributor to Lifewire and former Managing Editor of MakeUseOf, senior IT Analyst, and an automation engineer. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 19, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Tablets Android Amazon This article explains how to fix your Android tablet when it's not connecting to Wi-Fi. Instructions apply to Samsung, Verizon, Google, and other types of tablets running Android OS. Causes When a Tablet Won't Connect to Wi-Fi Problems with connecting your Android tablet to Wi-Fi can occur in a number of ways. Your tablet's Wi-Fi software or hardware could be malfunctioning.The distance from your Wi-Fi router where you're using the tablet.Your Wi-Fi network could be having issues.Your modem or router may not be transmitting the Wi-Fi network. If the problem started after Wi-Fi was already working, it's most likely a hardware or distance issue. If you've never been able to connect, it's more likely a configuration issue with your router or tablet. How to Fix When a Tablet Won't Connect to Wi-Fi Since there are different issues which can cause Wi-Fi connection issues with your tablet, it's important to walk through the simpler solutions before trying more complicated ones. Restart the Android tablet. Whenever you have network connection issues with your tablet, the easiest way to fix it is to restart the device. This will clear the system cache and browser cache, which often clears temporary issues causing your connection problems. You can restart most Android tablets by holding down the power button for a few seconds. You may see a message asking you if you actually want to shut down the device. Once it turns off, hold down the power button again to restart the tablet. Is your tablet out of range of the Wi-Fi network? The normal range for a 2.4 GHz network is 150 feet indoors. A 5 GHz network is susceptible to obstructions so usually has a shorter range. If you're using your tablet in an area of the house with electromagnetic interference (like a microwave) or air conditioning ductwork, it could interfere with your Wi-Fi connection. Here's some help if your Wi-Fi signal is spotty. Forget the Wi-Fi network. To do this, you'll need to go into your Android tablet's Connection settings, open Wi-Fi settings, select the gear icon to the right of the network name, and select Forget on the network information page. Restart your modem and Wi-Fi router. If either your modem's internet connection or the router's Wi-Fi network is malfunctioning, a restart usually fixes the problem. The fastest way to restart a router is to disconnect the power plug. Wait a good 30 seconds before plugging it back in and letting the router reconnect to the internet and launch the Wi-Fi network. Check the wiring between your router and your modem. To set up a router you have to make sure both the power connections and all network cables are plugged in properly. Double check each cable and ensure they're fully plugged in. Here's help if you are setting up a router for the first time. Confirm that the lights on your Wi-Fi router show an active Wi-Fi network. Look for any slow blinking lights or red lights that could indicate a problem. Play close attention to the status of the Wi-Fi icon light especially. FAQ How do I connect my tablet to the internet without Wi-Fi? If a public or personal Wi-Fi network isn't available, you can connect your tablet to the internet by using your iPhone or Android device as a personal hotspot. This setup is still technically a Wi-Fi connection; the difference is that you're sharing the network from another device instead of connecting to a router. Why does my tablet jump into Airplane Mode? You can check a couple things if your tablet enters Airplane Mode when you don't want it to. First, see if the device has a physical wireless switch; if it's broken or stuck halfway between on and off, that might cause your internet to turn off seemingly on its own. Otherwise, check Settings > System > Battery to see if any power-saving settings are causing the network to switch off. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit