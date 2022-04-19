How to Fix It When a Tablet Won't Connect to Wi-Fi

This article explains how to fix your Android tablet when it's not connecting to Wi-Fi. Instructions apply to Samsung, Verizon, Google, and other types of tablets running Android OS.

Causes When a Tablet Won't Connect to Wi-Fi

Problems with connecting your Android tablet to Wi-Fi can occur in a number of ways.

Your tablet's Wi-Fi software or hardware could be malfunctioning.

The distance from your Wi-Fi router where you're using the tablet.

Your Wi-Fi network could be having issues.

Your modem or router may not be transmitting the Wi-Fi network.

If the problem started after Wi-Fi was already working, it's most likely a hardware or distance issue. If you've never been able to connect, it's more likely a configuration issue with your router or tablet.



How to Fix When a Tablet Won't Connect to Wi-Fi

Since there are different issues which can cause Wi-Fi connection issues with your tablet, it's important to walk through the simpler solutions before trying more complicated ones.