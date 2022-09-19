How to Find Saved Posts on Facebook

What to Know Facebook on a desktop browser: Menu > Saved .

> . In the Facebook app for iOS or Android: Menu > Saved.

This article will show you how to find your saved Facebook posts. Facebook changes its interface occasionally, so the method can be different from the one you used last time.

Where to Find Saved Facebook Posts

You can directly type https://www.facebook.com/saved/ in the address bar to view your saved posts. Otherwise, follow these steps to go through the Facebook menu on the desktop and mobile.

Saved Facebook Posts in the Mobile App

Viewing saved Facebook posts on the mobile apps for iOS and Android takes a couple of taps.

Note: Specific steps may differ based on an iOS or Android phone, but the basic process will be the same. The instructions and illustrations are from the Facebook app for iOS.

Select Menu (the hamburger icon) on the right of the toolbar. Select Saved to open all posts, photos, and videos you have bookmarked for later. The saved posts are arranged chronologically by the most recent ones at the forefront. Select See All to view all the saved posts, or go to your curated Collections. Tap on the post to open it. Alternatively, select the three-dot icon to the right of each post and choose View original post from the menu.

Search Facebook for Your Saved Posts

You can quickly reach the saved posts with a search on both the desktop and the mobile apps. Follow these steps.

Enter a keyword like "saved" in the Facebook search box (on either the desktop of the mobile app). Pick an auto-suggested search result like "saved posts by me" to arrive at the Saved page with all your preserved posts.

Saved Facebook Posts on the Website

Launch a browser and go to Facebook's site. The Saved icon resembles a bookmark and holds posts, photos, and videos you have kept for later.

Select Menu on the left sidebar. Scroll down the Menu to the Personal category and select Saved. The Saved bookmark icon will also be visible under Recent if you have accessed the Saved page recently. Select Saved to open the page with all your saved items and collections. Tap on the post to open it. Alternatively, select the three-dot icon to the right of each post and choose Unsave to remove it from the list. Also, use the Filter to sort the saved items by post type.

Tip: Select the Gear icon on the left of the Saved page. The Reminder Settings can help you stay on top of your saved items and prevent filing too many of them away.