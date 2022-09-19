Social Media > Facebook How to Find Saved Posts on Facebook There's a saved section inside Facebook, here's where to go By Saikat Basu Saikat Basu Twitter Writer University of Pune (India) Saikat has been a technology writer for 12+ years. His writing has appeared at MakeUseOf, OnlineTechTips, GoSkills, and many others. lifewire's editorial guidelines Updated on September 19, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Find Saved Facebook Posts In the Mobile App Search Facebook for Your Saved Posts On the Website Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Facebook on a desktop browser: Menu > Saved.In the Facebook app for iOS or Android: Menu > Saved. This article will show you how to find your saved Facebook posts. Facebook changes its interface occasionally, so the method can be different from the one you used last time. Where to Find Saved Facebook Posts You can directly type https://www.facebook.com/saved/ in the address bar to view your saved posts. Otherwise, follow these steps to go through the Facebook menu on the desktop and mobile. Saved Facebook Posts in the Mobile App Viewing saved Facebook posts on the mobile apps for iOS and Android takes a couple of taps. Note: Specific steps may differ based on an iOS or Android phone, but the basic process will be the same. The instructions and illustrations are from the Facebook app for iOS. Select Menu (the hamburger icon) on the right of the toolbar. Select Saved to open all posts, photos, and videos you have bookmarked for later. The saved posts are arranged chronologically by the most recent ones at the forefront. Select See All to view all the saved posts, or go to your curated Collections. Tap on the post to open it. Alternatively, select the three-dot icon to the right of each post and choose View original post from the menu. Search Facebook for Your Saved Posts You can quickly reach the saved posts with a search on both the desktop and the mobile apps. Follow these steps. Enter a keyword like "saved" in the Facebook search box (on either the desktop of the mobile app). Pick an auto-suggested search result like "saved posts by me" to arrive at the Saved page with all your preserved posts. Saved Facebook Posts on the Website Launch a browser and go to Facebook's site. The Saved icon resembles a bookmark and holds posts, photos, and videos you have kept for later. Select Menu on the left sidebar. Scroll down the Menu to the Personal category and select Saved. The Saved bookmark icon will also be visible under Recent if you have accessed the Saved page recently. Select Saved to open the page with all your saved items and collections. Tap on the post to open it. Alternatively, select the three-dot icon to the right of each post and choose Unsave to remove it from the list. Also, use the Filter to sort the saved items by post type. Tip: Select the Gear icon on the left of the Saved page. The Reminder Settings can help you stay on top of your saved items and prevent filing too many of them away. FAQ How do I find my saved Facebook post drafts? Facebook doesn't save multiple drafts in one place. However, if you save a post as a draft rather than posting or deleting it, Facebook will automatically pull it back up for you when you attempt to start a new post. Drafted posts will not cross over between the Facebook app and the website, however. How do I post something I've previously saved on Facebook? Once you locate the saved post, select the Share button and then choose your share settings to post it to your own feed. Can I download and store my saved Facebook posts? Yes, you can download saved Facebook posts. You'll need to download a copy of your Facebook data (this will automatically include saved posts). Saved posts can be found under "Saved Items and Collection" from either the "Access Your Information" or "Download Your Information" options. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit