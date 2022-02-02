What to Know Tap the Markup icon in the upper right corner of the Notes app to start drawing.

Draw basic shapes. Hold the tip of your finger or pencil down to trigger Shape Recognition.

Use more pressure to draw thicker lines.

This article will explain how to get started drawing with your iPad.

Can You Draw on Any iPad?

You don’t need a high-end iPad with a large display to start drawing. As long as your iPad works, you can use it.

What Do I Need to Draw on My iPad?

If you want to draw on your iPad, all you really need is the Notes app. For a better experience, consider getting a stylus, a matte screen protector, and a dedicated drawing app. Any stylus will work, but the Apple Pencil is a pressure-sensitive stylus built just for iPads. A screen protector will make the screen less slippery under the stylus so it feels more like real paper.

If you’re thinking about getting an Apple Pencil, make sure the Apple Pencil is compatible with your iPad.

How Can I Draw on My iPad for Free?

You can draw on your iPad without spending a penny. You can get started with just your fingers and the Notes app. Dedicated drawing apps for the iPad will offer more functionality, and they’re available at every price point from completely free to a monthly subscription fee.

How to Draw on iPad

Since you don’t need anything special, you can grab your iPad and start making art any time. Here’s how to get started.

Open your drawing app. If you’re using the Notes app, tap Markup in the upper right corner to see all the drawing tools. Draw some basic shapes. It’s easy to make basic shapes with your iPad’s Shape Recognition feature. When you’re finished drawing a shape, leave your finger or stylus on the screen. After a moment, the lines will snap into place, forming a perfect shape. Vary your lines. Tap the tool to choose different line thickness and opacity. If you’re using a stylus intended for art, like the Apple Pencil or the Logitech Crayon, your lines will vary based on the amount of pressure you apply. You can even tilt the Apple Pencil to create wide, soft lines. Add the shadows. Even basic drawings will look better once you add some dimension. Use more pressure or opacity to create shadows on your drawings. If you’re using an art app, create a new Layer before shading your picture. Use a reference. Choose something to draw, like a character you like or a picture of your pet. You’re not going to copy or trace, so you can even use a picture of someone else’s art. Drawing from reference is great for practice. Use split screen. Once you’ve found a reference picture, you’ll need to put it on the screen alongside your drawing app. Open the Multitasking menu at the top of your screen, then tap Split View. Open your drawing app. After you tap Split View, open your drawing app to make it appear on the right. Start drawing. Now that you know the basics, you’re ready to draw. Have fun!