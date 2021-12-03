What to Know Click to select or click and drag to highlight items > hold and drag the mouse or trackpad > release the mouse or trackpad to move selection.

Use primary click on a mouse or click and hold on a trackpad to select and drag objects.

You can drag and drop text, images, apps, and files and folders.

This article explains how to drag and drop on Mac. Use an external mouse or the onboard trackpad to relocate items on your computer or capture text and images. Instructions in this article apply to macOS Mojave (10.14) and later.



How Do You Click and Drag on a MacBook?

You have two options for clicking and dragging on a MacBook: use the trackpad or wired or a wireless mouse. The process for either option is similar and follows these steps.



Click or tap to click and highlight the item you want to move.

Press and hold the trackpad or mouse while dragging the object.

When you’re ready to reposition the highlighted item, release the trackpad or mouse to drop it in the new place.

Select text or images and drag them onto your desktop to create text clippings or save images.

To move items in the Dock, click and drag the apps to your preferred arrangement.

To move a recently used app to the Dock, click the app and drag it into position. Add a folder to Favorites in the Finder app by selecting and dragging the item. To add an app, press Command.

Remove items from Favorites in Finder or the Dock by selecting and dragging them away from the area.



How Do I Drag and Drop With Touchpad?

Click and hold to drag and move items with the trackpad on your Mac.



To enable three-finger dragging, go to Settings > Accessibility > Pointer control > Mouse & Trackpad > Trackpad Options > Enable dragging > select three finger drag > OK.

Select a single item or click, hold, and drag your finger across the touchpad to highlight text or multiple files.

Hold Shift for side-by-side files or Command for non-sequential files while using the trackpad to highlight all the things you want to move. Press and hold the touchpad and begin to move the highlighted selection.

To copy files to a different folder rather than relocating them, press Option while highlighting and dragging and dropping them. Release the trackpad to drop the items in a new location.



How Do You Drag and Drop on a Mac Without Trackpad?

You don’t need to use a trackpad to drag and drop on your Mac. Use the left-click or primary click on your Mac to highlight and move files on your device.

