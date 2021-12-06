What to Know Double click in the ordinary way on most Mac trackpads.

Alternatively, click Apple logo > System Preferences > Trackpad to choose how to double click.

to choose how to double click. Using your keyboard: Type Command + Option + F5 or tap the touch ID button three times to enable Accessibility options and tap Mouse Keys to use the keyboard as a mouse. Tap 5 twice to double click.

This article teaches you how to double click on a Mac and how to enable it if your Mac won't double click. It also looks at how to double click on a Mac without a mouse.



Does Double Click Work on a Mac?

Yes! Double click works fine on Mac systems and works similarly to other systems. Simply double left-click on your trackpad or mouse to activate double clicking on your Mac. It's useful for selecting words in a document amongst many other things.



What Is the Equivalent of Double Click on a Mac?

The equivalent of double click on Mac is exactly the same as on a Windows PC. Simply double tap on the Mac trackpad or mouse's button to double click. Windows adopted how the Mac uses double clicking, so switching from Windows to Mac is really quite seamless.



How Do I Change Mouse Gestures on a Mac?

If you want to change how you right-click while learning to double-click, it's easy to do.



Click the Apple logo in the top left corner.

Click System Preferences.

Click Trackpad.

Click the arrow underneath Secondary click.

Choose to click in bottom right corner or bottom left corner to change how right-click is initiated.

How Else Can I Change Clicking Gestures?

There's another way of changing the gesture you use for clicking. Here's how to do it.



Click the Apple logo in the top left corner.

Click System Preferences.

Click Trackpad.

Click Tap to click.

It's now possible to tap with one finger to perform the same option.

Choose Secondary Click and you can now tap using two fingers at a time instead.

How Do You Double Click on a Mac Without a Mouse?

There's no need to plug a mouse into your Mac to use double click. Instead, the Mac's trackpad can do the job for you as demonstrated above. It's also possible to learn keyboard shortcuts and even create your own to avoid needing to use the mouse as much. Here's how to enable mouse keys via your keyboard.

