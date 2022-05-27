What to Know Long-press on a video you dislike and tap Not Interested to see fewer of such videos.

This article teaches you how to dislike a TikTok as well as how to view videos you have mistakenly disliked. It also looks at why you may wish to hide a video.



How Do You Dislike in TikTok?

If you want to dislike a video in TikTok, it's not exactly obvious where to do so. Here's how to dislike videos in TikTok.



TikTok doesn't have an official "dislike" feature. Instead, it uses Not Interested in the same way to hide such content in the future. It doesn't work in the same way as the Like button.

Find the video you wish to dislike. Long-press on the video. Tap Not Interested. Fewer videos like the ones you've tapped on will now be shown on your For You feed.

How to View a Disliked Video

If you have accidentally disliked a video, you can still view the video by looking through your Watch History. Here's how to do so.

Tap Profile. Tap the hamburger icon in the top right corner. Tap Settings and privacy. Tap Watch History. Find the video you disliked and tap on it to watch it again.

How does Disliking a Video Work on TikTok?

Disliking a video isn't as blunt as it sounds on TikTok. Compared to liking a video, users don't know when you have disliked one of their videos. However, there are some key reasons why you may wish to do so. Here's a look at some of them.



You get better new videos . By disliking a video or selecting you are 'not interested', the TikTok algorithm updates to suggest new videos you are likely to enjoy more. The more you select Not Interested, the more the algorithm learns, and hopefully the better the videos it suggests become.

. By disliking a video or selecting you are 'not interested', the TikTok algorithm updates to suggest new videos you are likely to enjoy more. The more you select Not Interested, the more the algorithm learns, and hopefully the better the videos it suggests become. You avoid unwanted content . You may not wish to view all content on TikTok. If you see something genuinely offensive, you can tap Report, but in many cases, you may simply want to avoid seeing similar videos again.

. You may not wish to view all content on TikTok. If you see something genuinely offensive, you can tap Report, but in many cases, you may simply want to avoid seeing similar videos again. You can avoid certain memes. TikTok thrives on viral content that often reuses the same memes for a time until the next one comes along. If you really dislike one meme, keep tapping Not Interested to steer clear of it.

How to Report a TikTok Video

If you come across a TikTok video that you believe is offensive and deserves to be reported, here's how to do so.





Find the video you wish to report. Long-press the video. Tap Report. Tap on why you are reporting it. Tap Submit to submit the report. The video will now be hidden from your feed.