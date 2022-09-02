How to Connect an Xbox to Google Home

What to Know Xbox: Settings > Devices & connections > Digital assistants and select Enable digital assistants .

> > and select . Google Home app: Tap + > Set up device > Works with Google > Xbox .

> > > . Once signed in to Microsoft account in the Google Home app, follow set-up instructions.



All Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles support the Xbox Action for Google Assistant, which lets you control the console with any Google Assistant or Google Home device.

This article explains how to set up Google Home on your Xbox console so you can use voice commands to launch games, control video playback, and more.

How to Connect an Xbox Console With Google Home

Xbox consoles have digital assistant pairing disabled by default. Before you can connect it to your Google Home, you’ll need to enable this setting in Xbox console settings.

Press the Xbox button on your controller to open the guide. Navigate to the Profile & system tab and select Settings. Scroll down to Devices & connections and select Digital assistants. Check the box next to Enable digital assistants to turn the setting on.

Set Xbox Power Mode to Standby

Additionally, you’ll need to set your Xbox’s power mode to Standby in order for the console to receive Google Assistant commands while it’s powered off.

Open Settings and navigate to General. Select Sleep mode & start-up. Under Sleep mode, select Standby.

How to Set up Google Assistant With Xbox

To finish connecting your Xbox to Google Home, you’ll need to use the Google Home app on your iOS or Android device. Xbox consoles don’t run Google Assistant locally, so your commands need to go through an app that supports the software.

After setting up the Google Home app, follow these instructions to add Xbox support:



Open the Google Home app and tap the + symbol in the top-left corner.

Select Set up device.

Tap Works with Google. Type “Xbox” into the search bar and select it.

Sign in to your Xbox Live account and accept account permissions to proceed. Tap your Xbox under Choose device and tap Next. Select the room you’d like your Xbox to appear in and tap Next. You should now see your Xbox as a device in the Google Home app.



How to Use Google Assistant on Xbox Consoles

Now that the setup process is complete, it’s time to start using voice commands.

Your Xbox will recognize a number of voice commands. You can experiment with different commands or use the basic commands below:

Start every command with “Hey Google” or “Ok Google” so that Google Assistant recognizes it.