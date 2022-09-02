Gaming > Consoles & PCs How to Connect an Xbox to Google Home Control your Xbox One or Series S/X with Google Assistant voice commands By Nick Steinberg Nick Steinberg Writer Wilfrid Laurier University Nick Steinberg has been writing about technology since 2014. His work has appeared in Goliath, Screen Rant, TechRadar, and many more publications. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on September 2, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Connect an Xbox With Google Home Set Up Google Assistant With Xbox Use Google Assistant On an Xbox Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Xbox: Settings > Devices & connections > Digital assistants and select Enable digital assistants.Google Home app: Tap + > Set up device > Works with Google > Xbox.Once signed in to Microsoft account in the Google Home app, follow set-up instructions. All Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles support the Xbox Action for Google Assistant, which lets you control the console with any Google Assistant or Google Home device. This article explains how to set up Google Home on your Xbox console so you can use voice commands to launch games, control video playback, and more. How to Connect an Xbox Console With Google Home Xbox consoles have digital assistant pairing disabled by default. Before you can connect it to your Google Home, you’ll need to enable this setting in Xbox console settings. Press the Xbox button on your controller to open the guide. Navigate to the Profile & system tab and select Settings. Scroll down to Devices & connections and select Digital assistants. Check the box next to Enable digital assistants to turn the setting on. Set Xbox Power Mode to Standby Additionally, you’ll need to set your Xbox’s power mode to Standby in order for the console to receive Google Assistant commands while it’s powered off. Open Settings and navigate to General. Select Sleep mode & start-up. Under Sleep mode, select Standby. How to Set up Google Assistant With Xbox To finish connecting your Xbox to Google Home, you’ll need to use the Google Home app on your iOS or Android device. Xbox consoles don’t run Google Assistant locally, so your commands need to go through an app that supports the software. After setting up the Google Home app, follow these instructions to add Xbox support: Open the Google Home app and tap the + symbol in the top-left corner. Select Set up device. Tap Works with Google. Type “Xbox” into the search bar and select it. Sign in to your Xbox Live account and accept account permissions to proceed. Tap your Xbox under Choose device and tap Next. Select the room you’d like your Xbox to appear in and tap Next. You should now see your Xbox as a device in the Google Home app. How to Use Google Assistant on Xbox Consoles Now that the setup process is complete, it’s time to start using voice commands. Your Xbox will recognize a number of voice commands. You can experiment with different commands or use the basic commands below: Start every command with “Hey Google” or “Ok Google” so that Google Assistant recognizes it. Action Voice Command Turn your Xbox on or off “Turn on/turn off ” Play a game “Play on ” Launch an app “Launch on ” Record a gameplay clip “Record that on ” Take a screenshot “Take a screenshot on ” Control media playback “Pause ”“Resume ”“Next Episode on ” Control volume “Volume up (or down) on ”“Mute ” Open system settings and other features “Open Settings on ”“Open Friends on ”“Open Game Pass on ” When issuing commands with Google Assistant, you’ll need to use the device name you gave your Xbox during setup. For example, if you named your console “Super Xbox,” you’ll need to substitute this device name for “Xbox” when issuing commands. FAQ How do I connect an Xbox controller to a PC? To sync your Xbox controller to a Windows PC, use a USB dongle or Bluetooth. Dongle: Insert into a USB port, press the Xbox button, and press and release the dongle's connect button. Bluetooth: Press and release the controller's connect button. On your computer, click Start > Settings > Devices > Bluetooth & other devices. Click Xbox Wireless Controller > Pair. How do I connect an Xbox controller to an iPhone? To connect an Xbox controller to iPhone, turn on the controller and press its connect button until the Xbox button flashes. On your iPhone, go to Settings > Bluetooth; select the Xbox controller from your Devices list, and tap Pair. How do I connect AirPods to an Xbox One? You technically can't connect AirPods to an Xbox One. However, you can use them in an Xbox One gaming session via the official Xbox app on iOS or Android. Add your Microsoft account to the app and tap Let's Play > Parties > Start a Party > Invite to Party. Choose friends and tap Send Invitation. Put on your AirPods and chat with friends. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit More from Lifewire How to Use Google Home With Your iPhone What Can You Do With Xbox SmartGlass? 