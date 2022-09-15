How to Connect AirPods to Kindle Fire

What to Know From the top of the screen, press and hold the Bluetooth icon until the Bluetooth settings menu opens.

This article explains how to connect AirPods to a Kindle Fire.

How to Connect AirPods to a Kindle Fire Tablet

AirPods and AirPods Pro connect via Bluetooth, so you can connect them to most devices that use Bluetooth. That includes every Kindle Fire tablet, although older devices that no longer receive updates may have issues. As long as the Bluetooth works and your Kindle Fire is up to date, you can use it with your AirPods.

Here’s how to connect AirPods to a Kindle Fire:



Swipe down from the top of the screen. Tap the Bluetooth icon to turn it on if it isn’t already on. Press and hold the Bluetooth icon to open Bluetooth settings. Open your AirPods case. Jeremy Laukkonen / Lifewire Press and hold the setup button until the light flashes white. Jeremy Laukkonen / Lifewire Tap Pair new device. Tap your AirPods in the list of available devices. Tap Pair. Your AirPods will connect to your Kindle. In the future, they will reconnect automatically when you remove them from their case.

Can You Adjust AirPods Settings on Kindle Fire?

AirPods and AirPods Pro work best with Apple products and when using AirPods with a Fire tablet, you won’t have as many options for settings and adjustments. To alter the few settings you do have access to, just press the Bluetooth icon in the quick access menu, and tap the gear icon next to your AirPods.

AirPods options on Kindle Fire provide you with toggles for HD audio, phone calls, and media audio. HD audio toggles higher quality audio using the AAC codec, the phone calls toggle selects whether to use the AirPods with audio and video call apps, and the media audio toggle chooses whether to use the AirPods when listening to music and watching videos.

You can also switch between transparency mode and noise canceling mode when using AirPods Pro with a Fire tablet by pressing and holding the force sensor on the stem of one of your AirPods Pro. Pressing and holding the force sensor will switch from noise canceling to transparency and back again.

How to Switch Audio Output to AirPods on Kindle Fire

Kindle Fire audio output is managed in the Connected Devices menu, which can be accessed by pressing the Bluetooth icon in the quick access menu. This is the same menu used to connect new Bluetooth devices.

If your AirPods are the currently active audio device, you’ll see the word Active beneath your AirPods in the list of media devices. If another Bluetooth device is active, you will see that device instead, and your AirPods will appear in the previously connected devices section.

Here’s how to switch to AirPods from another Bluetooth device on Kindle Fire:



Swipe down from the top of the screen then press and hold the Bluetooth icon. Tap your AirPods in Previously Connected Devices. When your AirPods appear in the Media Devices section and it says Active under the listing, they’re ready to use.

How to Make AirPods the Active Media Device on Kindle Fire

If you connect headphones or earbuds to your Kindle Fire via USB-C or the 3.5mm audio jack, they will take precedence over your AirPods. You can make the audio play through the AirPods again by disconnecting the physical earbuds or tapping your AirPods in the list of media devices.

Here’s how to make AirPods the active media device on a Kindle Fire without unplugging a connected USB-C device or 3.5mm stereo output:



Swipe down from the top of the screen, then press and hold the Bluetooth icon. Tap your AirPods in the list of media devices. When it says Active under your AirPods, audio will play through the AirPods instead of any other connected device.