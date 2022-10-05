What to Know Open Settings > Wallet & Apple Pay , and tap Add Card .

> , and tap . Fill in your card information, and you're good to go!

Apple Wallet enables Apple Pay, so once your wallet is set up, you can start Apple Paying.

This article explains how to add a credit card to Apple Wallet on iPad and iPhone, though the same instructions also apply to debit cards in Apple Wallet, too.

How to Add a Card to Apple Wallet

Adding cards to Apple Wallet only takes a few seconds, but before we start, make sure to have your credit card(s) handy as well as know the address associated with each particular card.

Setting up the Apple Card (Apple's branded credit card) in Apple Wallet is a slightly different process, so if you're interested in that, check out Apple's Apple Card support page.



Tap the Wallet app or open Settings > Wallet & Apple Pay. In the Wallet app, tap the +, or in Settings, tap Add Card, Lifewire Either use your camera to take a picture of your card to automatically fill in your card details or manually enter your card's information, following along with the onscreen prompts. Different banks require different information during this step, but all you need to do is follow along with the provided instructions. Once all your necessary information has been provided, you're all set. After providing your card details, Apple will take a moment to verify your information with your bank, and then your card will appear within the Wallet app, and you'll be able to use that card with Apple Pay. Repeat this process for any and all credit or debit cards you'd like to add to your wallet. When using Apple Pay, you'll be able to select whichever card you'd like to pay with, regardless of how many you have in your Wallet.

Tips and Tricks to Adding Cards to Apple Wallet

If you want to remove a card that's been added to Apple Wallet, check out our step-by-step instructions on how to remove a card from Apple Pay using iCloud.

Apple Wallet isn't exclusive to the iPhone or iPad. Here's how to add cards to Apple Wallet on Apple Watch and Mac.