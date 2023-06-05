How the Meta Quest 3 Could Beat Apple’s Mixed Reality Headset

Apple is expected to release its new mixed reality headset this week.

But some experts say Meta may attract more users with its new Quest 3.

The Quest 3 offers a lower price and an established base of users.

Don't count Meta out yet when it comes to virtual reality.

Apple is expected this week to unveil its new headset that will offer virtual and augmented reality. Meanwhile, Meta has announced its latest Meta Quest 3 device. Experts say Meta could be the winner thanks to its price advantage and a giant head start in gaining users.

"At a $499 price tag, the Quest 3 will be an incredible value over the rumored $2000+ Apple Headset," Douglas Sonder, the co-founder of the mixed reality company eXpanded eXistence, told Lifewire in an email interview. "Although, my feeling is that many view the Quest platform as an entertainment device, whereas I foresee the Apple headset will be a powerhouse of gaming and productivity."

Apple’s Pricey Mixed Reality Headset

Apple's headset is rumored to have a sleek design, high-resolution displays, advanced sensors, and powerful processors. According to reports, the headset will cost around $3,000 and will be available later this year.

But Sonder said the Quest platform is one of the most compact, affordable, and best bangs for your buck offering on the VR market, especially at a sub-$500 price point.

"We've loved recommending the Quest platform for events and client demos due to its high-quality display, good battery life, and ability to run without needing a tether to a PC," he added. "Now, it may not be able to play the most powerful graphic intensive VR games without being plugged into a PC, but it can handle most of our needs from a medical training and product demonstration standpoint."

The Meta Quest 3 Alternative

Meta announced its Quest 3 headset last week in an apparent bid to steal some of Apple's thunder. The new model will be 40% slimmer compared to the Quest 2. It will also use the next-generation Snapdragon chipset to power more pixels and supposedly deliver twice the graphical performance of the Quest 2.

Meta's Quest 3 might be able to win over some Apple headset users with its more diverse content and cross-platform compatibility, pointed out Varag Gharibjanian, the CEO of Actuate, a technology strategy company that deals with mixed reality, in an email interview with Lifewire.

"Apple is known for being more stringent with its application marketplace than its competitors," he added. "For some users who want to access certain apps, it may make sense to purchase a Quest 3 instead. Finally, the Quest 3 is more likely to be interoperable with 3rd party PCs and devices."

Meta's strong VR community is another point in its favor, Kuba Jekiel, a VR designer and co-founder of Hyperliving Studio, said in an email to Lifewire.

"Plenty of VR creatives have formed their workflows around the Quest," he added. "The ones using Quests tethered as PC VR devices might find themselves having a hard time switching to a completely new environment of both new headsets and OS. On the much more common casual-user side, we have an impressive library of games with strong communities behind them, for which the transition might become too big of a step as well."

The Meta Quest 3 is a big enough upgrade from previous Quest models that it might keep users from defecting from the platform. Higher quality and performance in external cameras mean that pass-through mixed reality use cases will be more enjoyable compared to those of other headsets, Gharibjanian said. The Quest 3 has more advanced processors thanks to customizations by Qualcomm that will make the device perform operations and process applications more quickly.

The Quest 3 headset is expected to have more capable displays with higher resolution and framerate than others at the same price point in the marketplace. "This means less nausea and more realistic experiences for users," Gharibjanian added.

But Sonder said users shouldn't rush to order a Quest 3. "While the Quest 3 is supposed to be 40% thinner, nearly twice as powerful, and have a higher resolution than the Quest 2, I am uncertain it will completely revolutionize your VR experience over the outgoing model," he added.