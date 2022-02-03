Steve from Minecraft is also known as the default skin for the character you play and control in the hit game. If you've spent a while caring a ton about your favorite character, and you're curious to know more, you may be wondering how tall he is. It turns out Microsoft has revealed the answer as well as some more insight into Steve.



How Tall Is Steve From Minecraft in Feet and Inches?

Microsoft.

Steve is a rather impressive 6 foot, 2 inches. That works out at 1.875m which makes him fairly tall. Microsoft revealed the information on the Xbox Twitter account in October 2021. In a graphic, Microsoft compared Steve to the average male height in the U.S. That comes in at 5 foot, 9 inches or 1.75m so Steve is above average (when compared to an American male).



How Tall Is Minecraft Steve in Blocks?

In blocks, Minecraft character Steve is actually a different height than Microsoft confirmed. However, this mostly depends on which theory you pursue with many fans trying to figure it out for themselves over the years. A fan on Reddit calculated that Steve would be 1.85 metres or 6 foot, 1 inches according to his block size. They deduced Steve he measures 1.62 blocks in height.



Alternatively, one Minecraft forum believes that he is just under 2 blocks tall which makes him 6 foot, 4 inches and taller than Microsoft suggested.



How Tall Is a Minecraft Character?

Microsoft's tweet is the only official confirmation as to how tall a Minecraft character is. It's generally assumed all characters, including Steve and Alex, are 6 foot, 2 inches or 1.8 blocks in height. This information is also confirmed by Minecraft Wikis.



Such characters also have a width of 0.6 blocks while their height shrinks to 1.5 blocks when sneaking. While swimming, they become even smaller at 0.6 blocks and sleeping makes a Minecraft character a mere 0.2 blocks in length.



How Tall Are Steve and Alex From Minecraft?

Steve is 6 foot, 2 inches as confirmed by Microsoft. There's no official confirmation as to the height of Alex but general consensus believes he is the same height. Alex is the game's other default player skin and he appears to match up in height with Steve so, in theory, he is also 6 foot, 2 inches.