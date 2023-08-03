How Much Storage Does the PS5 Have?

What to Know A PS5 comes with an 825GB SSD, but you'll get 667GB of actually usable storage space.

Adding an SSD requires you to buy a compatible PCIe Gen 4 M.2 drive and install it yourself.

With a new drive and a screwdriver, installing an SSD in your PS5 only takes minutes.



This article explains how much storage space a PS5 has as well as how to increase your PS5's storage capacity.

How Much Storage Does a PS5 Have?

A PS5 comes with an 825GB drive built in, but not all of that is available for you to use. After some rounding and the core system files needed for the operating system, your PS5 will come with 667.2GB of usable storage space.

However, this isn't unique to the PS5, as Xbox Series X works similarly. Even still, nearly 700GB might seem like a lot of space, but today's games take up much more space, so you might only get to install a handful of games.

Accordingly, you might want to expand your PlayStation's storage.

How to Expand Your PS5's Storage

Buying yourself a compatible SSD is the first step in expanding your PS5's storage. With the PS5, you need a specific kind of drive compatible. You'll also want it rated for certain speeds to maintain PS5's fast loading when playing games.

On older PlayStation consoles, expanding your storage meant replacing your console's built-in drive; however, with PS5 you can add a drive to increase your storage, meaning you'll have access to your built-in storage on top of your new drive.

You can check out Sony's support page, where you can find all of the exact specs you'll need for a drive, but in general, when searching for a drive online, if it lists itself as PS5 compatible, that usually means it'll meet Sony's specifications. If you search for 'PS5 SSD' on Amazon, you'll find several good, low-cost options, like Samsung's 980 Pro 1TB SSD.

Outside of finding a drive, all you'll need to expand your PS5's storage is a #1 Phillips or cross-head screwdriver, PlayStation, a well-lit room, and maybe 15 minutes of your time. Here's how to install the new SSD into a PS5.

Turn off your PS5, disconnect all cables, and remove the base. If hot, wait for your PS5 to cool down before proceeding. Place your PS5 flat with the PS logo facing down and the power button facing away from you, and use your right hand to hold the bottom-right corner and your left hand to hold the top-left corner of the cover. Then, lift with your right hand. Gently slide the cover off while keeping the console safe and secure. You won't need much force. Sony Remove the screw from the storage expansion slot cover (A in the below diagram); then, remove the cover. Sony Remove screw B in the diagram below, and move spacer C to the notch that corresponds with the size of your particular drive. Sony Working diagonally, insert your drive into the expansion connector, and then screw your drive onto spacer C in the diagram. Sony Reattach the storage expansion slot cover, and screw it in. Then, slide the PlayStation's cover back into place. You'll hear a click when the cover has been successfully reattached. Reconnect your PlayStation's cables, power it on, and follow the onscreen instructions to format your new drive. Once formatted, your new storage is ready to be used.

PS5 Storage Tips and Tricks

It might sound basic, but the best way to have lots of available storage is to delete games when you finish playing them. However, some games will allow you to delete components of a game. So, if you've finished a game's single-player campaign and play multiplayer, you might want to delete the single-player portion to free up space.

Outside of the above, you can also use an external drive with your PS5. This is often a convenient solution, but be warned that games played off an external drive will not have the same loading speeds as games installed on your console's storage.